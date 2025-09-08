VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Showcases Integrated AI and Cybersecurity Platforms at Smart City Expo KL 2025

Targeting High-Growth Smart City and Cybersecurity Markets Projected to Surpass Approximately US$1.8 Trillion in Value by 2034

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced its participation at Smart City Expo KL 2025 (SCEKL25), where it will present a portfolio of technologies designed to accelerate the secure digital transformation of cities worldwide.

Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur (SCEKL) is Southeast Asia's leading gathering for city innovation and digital transformation. As the first Smart City Expo hosted in the region, the 2025 edition will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from September 17 to 19, 2025, bringing together government officials, experts, and industry leaders to showcase practical solutions for building inclusive, sustainable, and technology-enabled cities.

At SCEKL25, the Company will showcase a suite of integrated solutions designed for governments, enterprises, and city operators:

Smart City Security Infrastructure - A foundational digital backbone enabling secure and AI-ready urban ecosystems.

V Gallant CyberSecure - Military-grade cybersecurity with automated instant recovery, introduced with an exclusive 50% launch discount for early adopters.

V Gallant DeepAI - A high-throughput AI model training platform built for institutional and municipal scalability.

V Gallant SecureGPU - Hardware-based encryption technology safeguarding enterprise AI workloads.

QuantGold QsecureCam - An AI-driven encrypted surveillance system delivering real-time monitoring with uncompromising data protection.



Together, these technologies form a comprehensive smart city security infrastructure, addressing the dual imperative of innovation and resilience. By combining advanced cybersecurity, encrypted compute, and scalable AI systems, VCI Global is helping cities and enterprises adopt AI with confidence while protecting the integrity of critical data and infrastructure.

In addition to the product showcase, Dr. Chan Wai Mun, Chief AI & Data Officer at VCI Global, will represent the Company as a thought leader. He will deliver a solo keynote presentation and participate in a strategic panel discussion, sharing insights into how the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, and infrastructure is shaping the future of connected cities.

The market outlook underscores the scale of this opportunity. In parallel, Grand View Research projects the smart cities economy to exceed US$1.04 trillion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% through 2030. Complementing this trend, Precedence Research reports that the global cybersecurity market is forecast to reach approximately US$301.9 billion in 2025 and expand to approximately US$878.5 billion by 2034, representing a 12.6% CAGR. These converging growth trajectories highlight the urgent need for secure, scalable AI systems within modern urban infrastructure, a domain where VCI Global is strategically positioned.

"The smart city and cybersecurity markets are entering a new phase of rapid expansion. By aligning our solutions with these global trends, VCI Global is positioning itself not only as a technology provider but also as a long-term partner for governments and enterprises seeking to navigate the future of urban security," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About QuantGold Data Platform

QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted data platform purpose-built to enable secure, compliant, and privacy-preserving data monetization at scale. Leveraging a proprietary portfolio of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold integrates military-grade hardware security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain-backed auditability to empower institutions to extract actionable insights from sensitive data, without compromising data sovereignty or confidentiality.

QuantGold supports a pay-per-compute model designed to unlock value from sensitive data assets while maintaining full data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Its initial market focus includes Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with planned applications across healthcare, financial services, public sector analytics, and AI research and development.

About V Gallant Sdn Bhd

V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit https://vgallant.ai/.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co