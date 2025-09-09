

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback fell to 1-1/2-month lows of 0.7927 against the franc and 1.1765 against the euro.



The greenback declined to a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6598 against the aussie and near a 4-week low of 0.5945 against the kiwi.



The greenback dropped to a 3-week low of 1.3556 against the pound.



The greenback edged down to 147.34 against the yen and 1.3788 against the loonie.



The currency may find support around 0.77 against the franc, 1.20 against the euro, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi, 1.40 against the pound, 140.00 against the yen and 1.36 against the loonie.



