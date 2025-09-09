Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Submits Exploration Permits For the Hornby Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the permitting process for proposed exploration activities at its wholly owned Hornby Basin Project (the "Hornby Project" or the "Project"), located approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

The Company has submitted applications to relevant regulatory bodies to support the planned 2025 field season. The proposed work includes ground-based geophysical surveys, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and the option to complete airborne geophysical surveys. All initial work is focused on Crown Land, with no activities currently planned on Inuit Owned Lands.

"The launch of exploration permitting is an important step forward for the Hornby Basin Project." commented Rob Leckie, President & CEO of Future Fuels. "We are excited to advance our understanding of this highly prospective, district-scale land package while ensuring all activities are carried out in close collaboration with local communities and with the highest environmental standards."

Overview of the 2025 Program

The Company's 2025 exploration program is designed to advance early-stage targets across the Hornby Project; the largest contiguous land holdings in the region. The Project covers over 3,407 square kilometres and is prospective for both primary and secondary uranium and copper systems including intrusion related/hosted and unconformity-type uranium and sediment-hosted copper mineralization - deposit types that host elements critical to the global energy transition.

Initial work will focus on a high-priority target area outlined through compilation of historical datasets and recent geological & geophysical interpretations. The core of the program consists of a ground based gravity survey spanning approximately 12 square kilometres. The survey will be conducted by two mobile field crews supported by helicopter, with gravity stations spaced at 50-metre intervals along 200-metre spaced lines. These high-resolution measurements are aimed at detecting uranium related alteration systems, and structures the Company believes have potential to host uranium or copper mineralization.

Pending the results of the geophysical program, the Company is permitting to allow for a follow-up prospecting and geological mapping campaign, with targeted rock, soil, and till sampling. This additional work, will help prioritize targets for future drilling whilst also truth testing AI generated targets and hyperspectral anomalies

The initial program will require no camp facility. Personnel will mobilize daily from Kugluktuk, ensuring a minimal environmental footprint and avoiding the need for water extraction, fuel caching, or land-based infrastructure.

Environmental and Community Engagement

Future Fuels has developed a detailed Environmental and Wildlife Management Plan to guide all field activities. The plan outlines measures to prevent disturbances to caribou, muskox, and migratory birds, including seasonal timing restrictions, aircraft altitude protocols, and mandatory buffer zones around sensitive habitats such as calving areas and denning sites.

The Company has notified and begun engagement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA), the Hunters and Trappers Organization (HTO), and the Hamlet of Kugluktuk. Further consultation will continue throughout the program. Future Fuels is committed to maintaining open dialogue with local and Indigenous stakeholders and to exploring opportunities for community participation in future phases of the project.

Looking Ahead to 2026

In parallel with its 2025 field activities, Future Fuels is laying the groundwork for a proposed diamond drilling program in 2026, which would represent the first subsurface testing ever conducted on the Project by the Company.

Plans for the 2026 campaign include:

Up to 10,000 metres of diamond core drilling focused on high-priority uranium and copper targets.

Establishment of a seasonal camp.

All supporting logistics including helicopter staging, water sourcing, and waste management infrastructure.

The Company has engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. to manage the permitting process for both the current and future programs. Permitting submissions will be made to the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC), Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB), Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), and the Nunavut Water Board, among others. Future Fuels expects to complete the necessary filings for the drill permitting by fall 2025, enabling drilling to commence in the 2026 season, subject to regulatory approvals.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P. Geo, (NAPEG Licence # L5576) is a consultant of the Company and is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

