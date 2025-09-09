

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - NiCE (NICE) has completed its acquisition of Cognigy, a leader in enterprise conversational and agentic AI, after securing all regulatory approvals.



The move combines Cognigy's AI with NiCE's CXone Mpower platform to accelerate AI adoption in customer experience across front- and back-office operations.



The integration will enhance Cognigy's AI with NiCE's purpose-built CX models, designed from decades of customer experience data, to make agents more effective, speed up deployments, and improve outcomes. Organizations will now be able to scale conversational and agentic AI across CXone Mpower for seamless experiences spanning contact centers and enterprise workflows. Cognigy will also remain available as a standalone solution.



Philipp Heltewig, former CEO and co-founder of Cognigy, now General Manager of NiCE Cognigy and Chief AI Officer, said the acquisition expands Cognigy's reach and reinforces its mission to drive innovation and speed in enterprise-grade AI.



NiCE CEO Scott Russell added that combining the two companies' capabilities delivers one of the industry's most powerful CX platforms, advancing AI adoption and enabling enterprises worldwide to provide connected, intelligent, and seamless customer experiences.



Monday NICE closed at $142.95, up 1.81%, and rose after hours to $143.88, up 0.65% on the NasdaqGS.



