

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) announced the pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering. The Offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.



Wix said it has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on September 11, 2025.



The Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on September 15, 2030, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.



