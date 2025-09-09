

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced the pricing of its offering of CNY4.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.90% senior unsecured notes due 2029. The Company expects to close the Notes Offering on or about September 15, 2025.



The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain existing indebtedness, payment of interest and general corporate purposes.



The Notes are expected to be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.



