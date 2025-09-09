

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), a mining company, said on Tuesday that a large flow of wet material occurred late Monday at the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine in Central Papua, Indonesia, blocking access routes and restricting evacuation for seven team members.



The company said that the workers' location is known and they are believed to be safe. Crews are working to clear the area and provide support, while efforts to secure an expeditious evacuation continue.



The incident occurred at one of five production blocks, where ore is mined using remotely operated equipment. The material flow blocked access routes where the affected workers were engaged in mine development. All other personnel have been confirmed safe.



The company stated that the mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended to prioritize the evacuation.



Chairman Richard Adkerson and President and CEO Kathleen Quirk said the safety and well-being of the workforce remain the company's top priority.



In the overnight trading on Monday, Freeport-McMoRan closed trading 0.04% higher at $46.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News