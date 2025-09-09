Orosur Mining Inc - High Grades Continue Pepas, El Cedro Prospectivity

Assays for six more holes from the Pepas MRE infill program include: PEP054 - 20.6m @ 2.01g/t Au PEP055 - 47.25m @ 15.25g/t Au PEP056 - 22.5m @ 1.64g/t Au PEP057 - 7.45m @ 3.05g/t Au and 17.1m @ 5.47g/t Au PEP058 - 34.85m @ 3.24g/t Au

El Cedro soil program producing exceptional results.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship, 100% owned, Anzá Gold Project ("Project") in Colombia.

Anzá - Colombia

As announced on 14th July 2025, the Company took the formal decision to commence infill drilling at its Pepas gold prospect at Anzá, with the objective of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") by the end of the year.

These six holes announced today are a continuation of this program and designed largely to infill to the required spacing to allow an MRE to be calculated to a high level of confidence, and to define and understand the nature of the ore body margins and mineralising controls.

Results from these holes continue to firm up the Pepas orebody and provide better definition of the nature of the thick, high-grade mineralisation. Recent results are largely as expected in terms of the grade distribution across Pepas. However, PEP055 unexpectedly intersected an extremely high-grade vein at a downhole depth of only 30m, well beyond the grades that have thus far been encountered. While only narrow (1.9m downhole width), this vein could be significant, and more work will be required to understand its extent and thus its geological and MRE significance.

The MRE infill drill program is ahead of schedule, and subject to a mid-program review, could be completed by late October 2025. Once complete, the rig will then move back to exploration, either around Pepas, or at the APTA prospect to better understand the newly evolving geological model there. This decision will be made in coming weeks.

A comprehensive metallurgical test program is currently being developed for Pepas, with discussions underway with several laboratories in South and North America. These plans are hoped to be finalised soon, and it is anticipated that one or two wider diameter (PQ) metallurgical holes will be required to provide the necessary weight of material for testing.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au(g/t) PEP054 20 40.6 20.6 2.01 including 33.1 39.6 6.5 3.29 PEP055 22.05 69.3 47.25 15.25** Including 27.85 41.8 13.95 45.99** Including 29 30.9 1.9 303.25** PEP056 6 28.5 22.5 1.64 including 22.8 28.5 5.7 3.78 PEP057 2.95 4.85 1.9 1.19 10.85 18.3 7.45 3.05 including 10.85 12.5 1.65 12.31 29.8 46.9 17.1 5.47 including 32.85 41.1 8.25 8.85 including 35.8 37.8 2 26.55 PEP058 9.75 18.65 8.9 0.62 32.95 67.8 34.85 3.42 including 38.9 59 20.1 4.7 PEP059 13.4 27.6 14.2 0.75

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

** see section below on coarse gold

Figure 1. Plan of holes

Figure 2. Section, PEP054, 055

Figure 3. Section PEP056, 057, 058, 059

Coarse Gold - PEP055

The quoted composite assay result from PEP055 of 47.25m @ 15.25g/t Au has been influenced by two consecutive high-grade samples across 1.9m in which visible gold was noted in core. These two consecutive samples returned 465.71g/t Au and 122.74g/t Au respectively. Outside these two samples, grades assayed were largely in line with adjacent holes.

The Company feels that these two samples represent a real, and very high-grade vein, but are also cognisant that coarse gold has the potential to create a sampling bias if incorrect sample preparation has resulted in heterogenous distribution of gold throughout the sample.

To assess the potential impact of this, pulps from these two samples were re-assayed twice, with reasonably consistent results (table 2). The Company is therefore confident that no significant sampling bias has occurred. Geologically however, such high-grade samples are a statistical outlier and will require further understanding so that their impact on a MRE is accurately reflected.

Sample Original assay Re-assay 1 Re-assay 2 Sample 1 - 1m 465.71ppm 453.19ppm 478.23ppm Sample 2 - 0.9m 122.74ppm 121.16ppm 124.33ppm

Table 2. Coarse gold re-assay

El Cedro - Anzá, Colombia

The El Cedro prospect is a large gold porphyry/epithermal system, located toward the south of the Anzá project, on the same granted exploration title as the Pepas and APTA deposits.

El Cedro had been explored in cursory fashion by Anglo American, prior to Orosur taking ownership of the Project in late 2014, with additional mapping and ground geophysics then carried out by the Company's previous JV partner MMA in 2022 and 2023.

No drilling has ever been undertaken on the prospect.

The region has sparse outcrop, but a large porphyry system had been identified and roughly defined from regional mapping and more recent airborne magnetic and radiometric data. Several phases of soil geochemical surveys were carried out in the centre of the prospect, around a central core of potassic alteration visible from airborne radiometrics, and in nearby creeks where fresh rock had been exposed.

A large area of anomalous soils was historically sampled in the centre of the prospect with numerous high grade rock chip and channel samples of between 1 and 9 g/t Au in surrounding creeks in later stage polymetallic veins (Figure 4).

To better define the scope and nature of El Cedro, the Company recently commenced a wider scale ridge and spur soil sampling program over the entire extent of what is thought to be the porphyry system. Being rugged terrain, sampling was limited to ridges and spurs to ensure that sampled material is residual and insitu.

Figure 4. El Cedro prospect- previous sampling (Anglo and MMA) and sampling plan

After a brief pause due to limited access during the wet season, this program has recommenced and is now approximately 65% complete.

Figure 5. Orosur soil sampling, El Cedro - progress

Gold assay results thus far are highly encouraging with large areas of over 0.3g/t Au and at times over 1g/t Au being identified in soils and saprolite around a central core.

Geological mapping being undertaken in conjunction with the soil program is also now better defining the porphyry system and the associated vein systems. Base metals associations have also been noted in outcrop, however, base metal assays require a different assay method not available in Colombia and these will require several weeks to be returned.

The Company feels the ongoing work program is showing El Cedro as a complex and highly prospective gold porphyry system. Once this current program is complete in coming weeks, all data will be compiled with a view to planning the next phase of work, which could involve drilling.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"The Anza Project continues to develop and broaden in scope. Pepas is progressing toward MRE as planned, but the results at El Cedro are showing this licence has much more to give".

Colombia - ANZÁ Project

The Anzá Project is now 100% owned by the Company following completion of a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), announced 28th November 2024, whereby the Company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner; Minera Monte Aguila ("MMA").

The Project, which is located 50km west of Medellin, is easily accessible and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power and communications as well as a large exploration camp.

From September 2018 to November 2024, the Anzá Project was under the control of its previous JV partner MMA, itself a 50/50 venture between the world's two largest gold miners, Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont Mining.

Prospects

The Company is currently focussed on three prospects within the Anzá Project - Pepas, APTA and El Cedro. All three prospects are within the same granted exploration title that is broken into two, non-contiguous pieces (Figure 5)

Drilling is currently being undertaken at the Pepas prospect in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base camp at APTA. In parallel, mapping and sampling is being undertaken over the El Cedro porphyry system in the south of the project area.

Figure 6. Main prospects, licences pre-MMA acquisition

Holes Drilled post MMA Transaction

48 holes have been drilled at Pepas since the MMA Transaction in November 2024.

Assay results are tabulated below.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au(g/t) PEP012 0 66.75 66.75 5.64 PEP013 0 77.30 77.30 7.68 PEP014 0 75.1 75.1 5.58 PEP015 23.5 63.7 40.2 3.75 PEP016 61.6 105.3 43.7 3.13 PEP017 56.1 96.3 40.2 2.06 PEP018 0 54.1 54.1 6.01 PEP019 0 44.3 44.3 1.63 PEP020 0 54.65 54.65 1.94 PEP021 0 107.05 107.05 6.22 PEP022 0 76.3 76.3 7.24 PEP023 0 15 15 1.7 PEP024 9.24 15.6 6.35 1.99 PEP025 0 10.1 10.1 1.45 16.5 79 62.5 5.4 PEP026 0 14.8 14.8 0.57 43.6 72 28.4 2.52 PEP027 1 80.15 79.15 2.0 PEP028 29.5 60.85 31.35 1.61 PEP029 0 30.7 30.7 0.31 PEP030 0 77.9 77.9 0.32 115.6 122.6 7 0.31 PEP031B 28.15 41.1 12.95 0.73 74.1 95.9 20.8 0.3 PEP032 0 92 92 1.68 PEP033 0 21.3 21.3 5.88 PEP034 36 95 59 10.15 PEP035 0 11.4 11.4 2.71 PEP036B 0 40.45 40.45 0.62 PEP037 0 3 3 0.65 PEP038 0 16.8 16.8 0.68 PEP039 No significant intersections PEP040 0 10.25 10.25 1.35 PEP041 34.35 66.1 31.75 2.01 PEP042 104.8 107.55 2.75 1.41 116.45 119.7 3.25 4.89 PEP043 No significant intersections PEP044 5.8 44.3 38.5 6.01 PEP045 9.5 71.8 62.3 12.76 PEP046 0 53.2 53.2 3.36 PEP047 0 104 104 6.61 PEP048 0 32.3 32.3 3.65 PEP049 0 94.2 94.2 3.74 PEP050 0 34 34 2.33 PEP051 0 7.4 7.4 0.43 11.2 72.5 61.3 3.36 PEP052 0 4.4 4.4 2.24 9.4 81.25 71.85 6.13 PEP053 17 27.1 10.1 0.9 PEP054 20 40.6 20.6 2.01 PEP055 22.05 69.3 47.25 15.25 PEP056 6 28.5 22.5 1.64 PEP057 10.85 18.3 7.45 3.05 29.8 46.9 17.1 5.47 PEP058 32.95 67.8 34.85 3.42 PEP059 13.4 27.6 14.2 0.75

Table 3. Results to date, post MMA Transaction

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman, Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2025 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223 PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43 PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43 PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43 PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50 PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228 PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223 PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50 PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000 PEP-031B 403486 704901 998 -52 220 PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15 PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100 PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315 PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223 PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30 PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210 PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128 PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73 PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212 PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3 PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82 PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43 PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33 PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223 PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43 PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223 PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043 PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223 PEP-050 403459 704905 1003 -45 43 PEP-051 403391 704928 1011 -61 43 PEP-052 403391 704928 1011 -87 43 PEP-053 403391 704929 1012 -60 223 PEP-054 403380 704954 1011 -52 43 PEP-055 403380 704954 1011 -86 223 PEP-056 403371 704970 1012 -61 43 PEP-057 403371 704970 1012 -71 223 PEP-058 403371 704970 1012 -85 223 PEP-059 403384 704976 1007 -59 43

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, and a large number of licence applications, totalling 399km2, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and assay.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2024. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing, to reach profitable levels of operations and to reach a satisfactory closure of the Creditor's Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-high-grades-continue-pepas-el-cedro-prospectivity-1070544