Orosur Mining Inc Announces Results for Second Quarter ended November 30, 2025

Highlights

Highlights for the three months ended November 30th, 2025 include:

Operational

In Colombia, during the whole quarter, infill drilling has continued at its Pepas gold prospect in Anzá, with the objective of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE".) As anticipated, drilling results have firmed up the Pepas deposit and provided better definition of the nature of the thick, high-grade mineralisation. Recent results are largely as expected in terms of the grade distribution across Pepas. The MRE at Pepas is anticipated to be delivered by the end of January 2026.

At El Cedro, some 10kms to the south of Pepas but on the same licence, the Company completed a large-scale soil geochemical survey covering most of what is thought to be a large scale porphyry system. Soil samples were taken at roughly 25m intervals, along ridges and spurs for ease of access and to ensure soils were residual. The survey showed gold assay results identifying a substantial, gold bearing system, with highly anomalous geochemical responses over a large, well preserved zoned porphyry system, with soil samples assays at times exceeding 1g/t Au.

In addition, analysis of new geochemical data, in conjunction with historical mapping information and airborne geophysical data collected in 2012 has identified a second porphyry system to the south of El Cedro within the same structural regional corridor.

In Argentina, the Company has earned a direct 51% interest in the Argentine company, Deseado Dorado S.A.S ("Deseado"), that owns the exploration licences that make up the El Pantano Project in Santa Cruz province. The Company has now moved into the Phase 2 of the JV, that will see it move to 100% ownership of Deseado upon investment of an additional US$2m, a large part of which will be spent on a 3,000 metre drill program which commenced at El Pantano in November and is expected to conclude in early 2026.

First holes from the El Pantano drilling program confirm a low sulphidation epithermal mineral system. Whilst assays are still awaited, the Company is confident that it has achieved its general objective of proving the existence of a substantial mineral system.

In Nigeria, in view of the Company's need to prioritise the use of its capital and human resources, a decision was taken to withdraw from the lithium project which will be formalized over the next few weeks. The investment in Nigeria was fully impaired in the Company's financial statements as at May 31, 2025 and it remains fully impaired.

Financial and Corporate

On November 30, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of US$16,280,000 (May 31, 2025 US$4,877,000). As at the date of this MD&A and including the funds raised in the private placement (detailed below), the Company had a cash balance of US$14,920,000.

On September 18, 2025 the Company announced an upsized brokered private placement (the "Placing") to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD$20 million through the issue of up to 58,823,530 common shares at a price of CAD$0.34 per common share. The Placing, which was over- subscribed, was completed on October 2 2025 and raised CAD$20 million. No warrants were issued in connection with the Placing.

Post the period end, at the Company's AGM held on December 17, 2025 all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost method except for certain financial assets and liabilities which are accounted for as Assets and Liabilities held for sale (at the lower of book value or fair value) and Profit and Loss from discontinuing operations. This accounting treatment has been applied to the activities in Uruguay and Chile.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Unaudited As at November 30, 2025 $ As at May 31, 2025 $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 16,280 4,877 Restricted cash 12 12 Accounts receivable and other assets 656 434 Assets held for sale in Uruguay 10 20 Total current assets 16,958 5,343 Non-current assets Property and equipment 300 288 Exploration and evaluation assets 6,335 3,858 Total assets 23,593 9,489 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 820 623 Warrant liability 3,578 1,706 Liability of Uruguay discontinued operation 486 529 Total current liabilities 4,884 12,858 Total liabilities 4,884 2,858 Equity Share capital 90,721 74,675 Share-based payments reserve 11,192 10,931 Warrants 36 436 Currency translation reserve (1,445) (2,159) Accumulated deficit (81,801) (77,258) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 18,703 6,625 Non-controlling interest 6 6 Total equity 18,709 6,631 Total liabilities and equity 23,593 9,489

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (Except common shares and per share amounts) Unaudited Six Months Ended November 30, 2025 $ Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 $ Corporate and administrative expenses (995) (913) Exploration expenses (132) (109) Share-based compensation (706) (107) Other income 8 51 Net finance cost (17) (6) Loss on fair value of warrants (2,532) - Foreign exchange (loss) gain (185) 18 Net loss for the period for continuing operations (4,559) (1,066) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 16 2,936 Net income (loss) for the period (4,543) 1,870 Item which may be subsequently reclassified to income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment 714 (680) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (3,829) 1,190 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for - continuing operations (0.01) (0.00) - discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 339,688,019 215,596,429

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Unaudited Six Months Ended November 30, 2025 $ Six Months Ended November 30, 2024 $ Operating activities Net (loss) income for the period for continued and discontinued operations (4,543) 1,870 Adjustments for Depreciation 10 10 Share-based payments 706 107 Reversed liability and interest accrued - (2,376) Loss on fair value of warrants 2,532 Foreign exchange and other 53 (11) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable and other assets (223) (69) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 132 (628) Net cash used in operating activities (1,333) (1,097) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (22) - Exploration and evaluation expenditures (1,793) (268) Net cash used in investing activities (1,815) (268) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of common shares, net of shares issuance cost 13,137 952 Proceeds from exercise of options 286 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,778 - Warrant liability exercised (660) - Net cash provided by financing activities 14,541 952 Net change in cash 11,393 (413) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale 10 30 Cash, beginning of period 4,877 1,328 Cash end of period 16,280 945 Operating activities - continuing operations (1,304) 1,309 - discontinued operations (29) (2,406) Investing activities - continuing operations (1,815) (268) Financing activities - continuing operations 14,522 952 - discontinued operations 19 -

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI; AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

