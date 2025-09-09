Nikkiso Clean Energy Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has announced at the Gastech Conference today that it has launched a next-generation submerged ammonia pump designed to be the safest and most reliable in the industry.

Ammonia is already a key component in fertilizers and increasingly being used as a clean hydrogen carrier. As demand for handling ammonia has also grown in sectors like power generation, chemical plants, shipping fleets and export terminals, Nikkiso CE&IG has responded with a first-of-its-kind solution designed to eliminate common maintenance burdens for operators thanks to its seal-less, maintenance-friendly, copper-free construction and integrated motor-pump system.

The pump is capable of delivering more than 2,500m3 per hour and has an industry-leading maintenance record specifically-designed parts mean the pump lasts significantly longer before any maintenance requirements, with a mean time between outages topping 16,000 hours.

Emile Bado, President of Nikkiso CE&IG's Pumps division, said: "Demand for ammonia across a range of applications is growing thanks to its importance as an alternative clean fuel, its role in agriculture and as a carrier for hydrogen. In response to customer demand, we are delighted to launch a pump which addresses the most common issues operators face.

"We have a proud record of innovation at Nikkiso CE&IG, and the work that has gone into producing this pump is no different as a result, it leads the industry in safety, reliability, maintenance and performance."

The launch of the pump builds on a track record of expertise and innovation both at Nikkiso CE&IG and its parent company, Nikkiso Co, in serving the ammonia market across a range of applications. Nikkiso CE&IG has four decades of experience in building submersible motor pumps for ammonia service and recently secured approval in principle for a new ammonia fuel supply system, alongside its existing and proven range of purpose-built ambient and electric heat exchangers for ammonia. Nikkiso Co's Industrial division has also built more than 7,000 canned motor pumps for use in ammonia handling, and plans to launch a liquid ammonia pump for thermal power generation next year.

Notes to Editors

Eric Sensat, Product Manager Submerged Motor Pumps at Nikkiso CE&IG, will be presenting the new submerged ammonia pump at Nikkiso CE&IG's booth (J14) at 10.30am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

About Nikkiso Clean Energy Industrial Gases Group

The Nikkiso Clean Energy Industrial Gases Group is a leading provider of cryogenic equipment and solutions around the world, meeting the changing market demand for lower-carbon energy and industrial gases with innovative products and collaborative solutions. We fuel the future of the energy, transportation, marine, aerospace and industrial gas markets.

The Group employs more than 1,800 people in 12 countries and is headed by Cryogenic Industries, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376).

To learn more about Nikkiso CE&IG Group visit NikkisoCEIG.com.

