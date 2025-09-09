New 'Drone in a Box' system enables fully autonomous quadcopter launch and recovery from vehicles or ships while on-the-move;

Game-changing solution addresses wide range of military and non-military uses, from intelligence gathering and search rescue to border or perimeter security

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today introduced its revolutionary SkyCarrier platform at the DSEI tradeshow in London, showcasing a breakthrough in autonomous drone operations for military and civil applications.

Teledyne FLIR Defense introduced its new SkyCarrier platform at the DSEI tradeshow in London, showcasing a breakthrough in autonomous drone operations for military and civil applications. Designed for launch and recovery of Teledyne FLIR's SkyRaider® and SkyRanger® unmanned aerial systems, SkyCarrier enables fully autonomous, on-the-move drone deployment from land vehicles, maritime vessels, or fixed sites.

Designed for launch and recovery of Teledyne FLIR's SkyRaider® and SkyRanger® unmanned aerial systems (UAS), SkyCarrier enables fully autonomous, on-the-move drone deployment from land vehicles, maritime vessels, or fixed sites.

SkyCarrier's ruggedized container fully protects the drone when closed and opens to unfold an articulating launch and landing pad, allowing drones to autonomously take off and return even while in motion or on uneven terrain. The pad maximizes the UAV landing area, centers aircraft, and reduces storage space. Using visual markers such as NIR landing beacons and QR codes or AprilTags, the drone can precisely navigate back to the platform without operator input.

"SkyCarrier represents a major leap forward in autonomous drone operations," said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "Its ability to launch, recover, and manage drones from moving platforms without GPS or constant operator control makes it a game-changer for missions ranging from battlefield surveillance and disaster response to critical infrastructure protection.

"SkyCarrier offers both military and non-military users a versatile UAS solution that reduces operator workload while boosting efficiency," Lei added.

Key Features of SkyCarrier:

Autonomous Launch Recovery Actively compensates up to 20°, enabling UAS to land on moving or stationary platforms without manual control

Actively compensates up to 20°, enabling UAS to land on moving or stationary platforms without manual control Environmental Protection Protects the drone from brush, debris, and other environmental factors when not operating

Protects the drone from brush, debris, and other environmental factors when not operating Optionally Tethered Supports either free-flight or tethered operation over a variety of radio and network configurations, even while the unit is fully closed

Supports either free-flight or tethered operation over a variety of radio and network configurations, even while the unit is fully closed Autonomous Management Supports rapid charging and active thermal management, enabling fully remote operations in extreme environments

Supports rapid charging and active thermal management, enabling fully remote operations in extreme environments 'Follow Me' Mode Drones can track and return to designated vehicles, personnel, or locations

Drones can track and return to designated vehicles, personnel, or locations Autonomous In-air Replacement (AIR) A single operator can manage up to 16 drones, maintaining persistent surveillance by autonomously swapping drones mid-mission

A single operator can manage up to 16 drones, maintaining persistent surveillance by autonomously swapping drones mid-mission Dark Mode GPS-Denied Navigation Operates in RF-silent and GPS-degraded environments using computer vision and dead reckoning; also features NIR beacons for low-visibility environments, obstacle avoidance, and jam-resistant RTK GPS

Operates in RF-silent and GPS-degraded environments using computer vision and dead reckoning; also features NIR beacons for low-visibility environments, obstacle avoidance, and jam-resistant RTK GPS Extended Endurance with XL Batteries Enables up to 45 minutes of flight time with a 2kg (4.4lb) payload.

SkyCarrier has been successfully trialed on multiple maritime vessels, including fast attack boats and rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), and from ground vehicles traveling over rugged terrain at speeds up to 50km/h (30mph), demonstrating its reliability in real-world conditions.

SkyCarrier leverages the capabilities of multiple FLIR Defense- and partner-developed payloads. These include long-range daylight, thermal imaging, targeting, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, remote CBRN detection, and kinetic effects. Its versatility makes SkyCarrier ideal for a wide range of missions from ISR to convoy and border security to hazmat operations, even as a communications relay.

Visit Teledyne FLIR Defense at Stand S3-110 to see SkyCarrier at DSEI from Sept. 9-12, or learn more about our Unmanned Aerial Systems portfolio online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world's most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @teledyne-flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

