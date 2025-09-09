Pensana Plc - Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09

9 September 2025

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Pensana Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of rare earths veteran Karen Brown as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 1 October 2025. Karen succeeds Rocky Smith, who will continue to consult with the Company as part of the Owner's Team currently developing the Longonjo Project.

Karen brings a unique skill set and a wealth of rare earth production and commercial experience to this stage of the Company's development. She spent 21 years as Managing Director at Neo Materials Chemicals & Oxides for Europe, part of the NeoPerformance materials (TSX:NEO) that develops magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys for the rare earth sector.

Karen oversaw new product development and held extended responsibility for international human capital strategy across factories in Thailand, China and the USA. Karen also has extensive experience in rare earth chemical engineering and oversaw the development of Neo's separation facility at Jiangyin, a cornerstone of the company's global operations. More recently, she has been consulting with Pensana, particularly on downstream and market activities, providing her with strong familiarity with the Company and its objectives.

Tim George, CEO of Pensana, commented:

"Rocky's expertise has contributed hugely to navigating the various project development stages over the past five years and we are fortunate to retain his services going forward, while also giving him the well-deserved time to pursue family activities. I'm particularly pleased that Karen, who has already been advising us for the past year, will seamlessly assume the broader role of COO."

Karen Brown added:

"I am honoured to join Pensana as COO during such a pivotal stage of the Longonjo Project development. Drawing on my longstanding experience in rare earths and international operations, including working with multicultural teams across Asia, Europe and the USA, I look forward to collaborating with the talented Pensana team to deliver operational excellence, expand market presence, and drive sustainable growth in this critical sector."

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

