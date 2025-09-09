

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from France is the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases producer prices for August.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office publishes consumer prices for August. Inflation had climbed to 4.3 percent in July from 4.6 percent in June.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production data. Economists expect industrial output to fall 1.4 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to the 3.8 percent rise in June.



At 4.00 am ET, revised GDP data is due from Italy.



