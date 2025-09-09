Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Commences Phase 2 Drill Campaign and Advances Copper Creek Target Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has commenced Phase 2 active drilling operations at its s 100% owned, 100% funded, and fully permitted 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia's "Golden Triangle" region.

With the successful conclusion of its Phase 1 campaign, the Company recognized its understanding of the underlying grade/fault relationship, overall orientation and mineralization of the Star Deposit, thereby vastly simplifying the decision-making process to expedite its advance into Phase 2 without delay.

Phase 2 Drilling Kickoff

Star Copper is therefore pleased to report that the kick-off of a proposed 4,000m Phase 2 exploration program at the Star Project was undertaken without issue and has already resulted in the planned completion of its first-in-series target identified as Hole S-056 which has intersected up to 240m of potassicaly altered rock with small intergrown bornite not seen yet in any previous drill samples on the Star project. This is a significant step in targeting and understanding the deposit in greater detail (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Phase 2, Hole S-056 cross section to 551m.

Near surface supergene mineralization targeted towards the south with potential extension of higher grades at depth. Star Copper 2025

Situated on a drill pad where fieldwork uncovered significant copper-oxide mineralization of malachite, azurite, and chrysocolla in oxidized breccias (see Company news release of August 25, 2025), Hole S-056 was collared ~100 m west of S-055 and drilled north at -75° to a depth 551 m.

The hole cut a broad near-surface oxide-to-transitional profile (~8-131 m) with multiple faults and breccias with malachite noted on fractures locally to 50m depth, extending the oxide footprint west of S-055 along the western flank of Star Main (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Phase 2, Hole S-056 at 145.50m. Star Copper 2025

Below ~131 m, S-056 transitions into the hypogene domain and exhibits some of the most consistent potassic (potassium-feldspar) alteration observed to date, with vein halos and pervasive replacement accompanied by sheeted and stockwork veining. Chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) occurs as fine disseminations and within quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins and stockworks, including broad, well-veined intervals from 284-413 m, with minor pyrite +/-chalcopyrite continuing intermittently to end-of-hole (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Phase 2, Hole S-056 at 262.35m. Star Copper 2025

Taken together with Phase 1 results-especially the oxide-to-hypogene profile in S-055, Hole S-056 expands the known mineralized corridor ~100 m to the west and strengthens the west-southwest trend of near-surface oxides above hypogene sulphides in quartz monzodiorite. Samples from S-056 will be reported once received and reviewed under the Company's QA/QC protocols.

Mineralization Picture Becomes Clearer

While the supergene zone at Star Main is a relatively rare find for this area of Canada, similar occurrences in the USA, Mexico and Chile suggest this signature aspect of the Star Project demonstrates valuable metals concentration near the Earth's surface with resultingly enhanced grades of ore deposits. On the other hand, the discovery of hypogene mineralization involving ascending fluids from deep within the Earth may prove significant as the Company expands discovery at depth.

Previous Company reports of copper iron sulfide mineralization focused on Chalcopyrite, and it can now be reported also include increasingly prevalent examples of Bornite in sampling to-date. Chalcopyrite (CuFeS2), which is crucial for copper production, has been identified in various geological formations and ore deposits across the project, and Bornite (Cu5FeS4) which is recognized as an important high grade copper ore is often found in supergene enrichment zones.

Samples from the Phase 1 program have been shipped to the laboratory, and results will be reported once received and reviewed under QA/QC protocols.

Copper Creek Target Update (southeast of Star Main)

Figure 4 - Star Project, Copper Creek Target gully system from the West. Star Copper 2025.

Preparations for drill-ready targets at the Copper Creek prospect have reached an advanced state of readiness. The field crew have complete trail access from Star Camp and have completed a systematic geological traverse across the Copper Creek gully system (see Figure 4), which included stepping through coincident airborne IP chargeability and magnetic anomalies, while ground-truthing historic drill sites (G1-70, G2-70).

Mapping has identified multiple chalcopyrite-mineralized outcrops within fractured volcaniclastic units and disseminated within quartz diorite dykes and sills, with malachite and azurite staining on several outcrops west of the historic collars. Additional sulphide occurrences-including pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and galena were observed over roughly 1 km of strike within the creek basin (see Figure 5)

Figure 5 - Star Project. Copper Creek Target sample. Star Copper 2025

The main mineralized zone comprises a 3-4 m wide, sub-vertical breccia with quartz-sulphide and vuggy quartz-chalcedony veining, including several 5-25 cm lenses of semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite hosted in heavily fractured volcanics. Interpretation and analysis of collected samples are underway to finalize drill-ready targets at Copper Creek for inclusion in the Phase 2 program.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "Momentum is building. With Hole S-056 confirming westward expansion at Star Main and Copper Creek advancing toward drill-ready status, Phase 2 will focus on targeted step-outs, deeper tests along the W-SW trend, and first-pass holes at Copper Creek to broaden discovery potential across the property. The entire team at Star Copper looks forward to sharing assay results and continued updates as Phase 2 progresses."

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

