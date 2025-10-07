Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Phase 2 Drilling Continues to De-Risk and Expand Footprint to West and North at Star Main System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to announce preliminary results from drill holes (S-057 (completed) and S-058 (in progress) at its 100% owned and fully permitted 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia's "Golden Triangle" region.

Star Copper is extremely pleased to report that initial results from drill holes S-057 and S-058 are tightening the 3D geometry of the Star Main system, extending the potassic, chalcopyrite-bearing corridor westward, and probing continuity northward beyond historic S-037. The recurring vein styles across intrusive and volcanic hosts, as well as the consistent relationship between potassic alteration and chalcopyrite mineralization, continue to de-risk the model and expand the footprint to the west and north (See Figure 1).

Figure 1-Star Main 3D mag inversion of holes S-057 & S-058 looking east.

Star Copper 2025

Hole S-057 (completed) was drilled as a steep fan from the S-056 pad (339691E, 6458142N; 1,050 m ASL; Azimuth North, dip -88°; TD 511.25 m) to follow up the strong porphyry-style mineralization within S-056. The hole primarily cut light to dark grey, equigranular quartz monzodiorite (QMD) characterized by zones of pervasive and vein controlled potassic (potassium-feldspar) alteration to ~140m (see Figure 2).

Figure 2-Star Main S-057 @ 191.5-191.8m. Star Copper 2025

Chalcopyrite, most pronounced in the darker, finer-grained QMD phases, was localized to quartz sulphide veins and vein halo dissemination. Importantly for our geologic model, post-logging core review identified early quartz-actinolite-pyrite-epidote veins carrying chalcopyrite and including replacement of mafic grains into the vein halos (0.5-1 cm scale). These textures indicate a sustained hypogene fluid system and anchor the potassic corridor trending west from S-056.

S-058 (currently underway) is a vertically drilled step-out 60 m north of historic hole S-037 (339688E, 6458480N; 1,160 m ASL) and was designed to test continuity toward the north, where historical drilling showed consistent copper grades to greater than 500m depth. From surface to ~60 m the hole passes through oxidized, fractured QMD before transitioning to a layered volcanic package (plagioclase-porphyritic units and andesite tuffs) with propylitic chlorite-epidote-magnetite alteration and local vein-related potassic halos. Below ~130 m the hole is characterized by dense quartz-pyrite-chlorite-magnetite (D-type) veining, with chalcopyrite percentages increasing downhole to the current depth of ~250 m (See Figure 3).

This northward step is tracking the same porphyry vein architecture northward, extending the Star Main mineralization profile near surface and a strengthening hypogene system model at depth.

Figure 3-Star Main hole S-058 @240.0-240.3m. Star Copper 2025

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "Based on the results of our extremely promising six-hole Phase 1 drill program, our Phase 2 campaign continues to build our understanding of the fault structure and grade of the supergene zone through and transition to hypogene copper mineralization at Star Main. Sampling of S-057 has recently been completed and sent to the lab. Ongoing drilling updates for S-058 will be released upon completion of the hole to a planned depth of 500m. We look forward to positive outcomes as we continue to unearth the extraordinary possibilities at our Star Project."

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Marketing Engagement

The Company further announces that it has entered into an agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") dated October 5, 2025, pursuant to which Capital Analytica will provide awareness, marketing and investor relations services to the Company for an initial term of six months, commencing immediately, in consideration of payment by the Company of $150,000 and the issuance to Capital Analytica of 200,000 incentive stock options of the Company, each exercisable to acquire one common share in the Capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 12 months. Services provided by Capital Analytica will include online social media advertising, video dissemination, news release dissemination and consultancy services in respect of the same. Capital Analytica is based at 3786 Glen Oaks Dr., Nanaimo, BC, and can be reached at 778.882.4551 or info@capitalanalytica.com. Capital Analytica is arm's length to the Company, and to the best of the Company's knowledge, other than the grant of options described above, owns or controls no securities of the Company as of the date hereof.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

