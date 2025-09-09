

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in August to the lowest level in more than a year, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.8 percent in August, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent rise in July. That was in line with the flash data published on September 2.



Further, this was the lowest inflation since May 2024, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.



The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 4.2 percent from 4.7 percent. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities slowed from 4.8 percent to 4.6 percent. Meanwhile, the price growth in transportation accelerated slightly to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent.



The EU measure of inflation also slowed to 2.4 percent in August from 2.5 percent a month ago, as estimated.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News