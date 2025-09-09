Hiab Corporation: Hiab and Forterra announce strategic partnership to advance autonomy in load handling

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Hiab and Forterra announce strategic partnership to advance autonomy in load handling

Hiab, a leading provider of smart and sustainable on-road load-handling solutions, and Forterra, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to boost development of autonomous trucking and load handling solutions.

The agreement reflects both companies' commitment to advancing the future of logistics through intelligent automation. Forterra's modular autonomy platform, which has been proven in demanding, real-world environments, is being combined with Hiab's automated load handling solutions and top-of-the-line loading/unloading expertise. The partnership aims to unlock new opportunities across load handling, workflow automation, and coordinated vehicle operations.

Forterra is the leading provider of autonomous ground systems for defense. Forterra brings more than a decade of experience deploying autonomous systems in complex and unstructured environments, including military logistics, commercial freight, and industrial operations. Forterra's AutoDrive® system is the most deployed ground autonomy platform in defense.

By automating traditionally human-controlled systems such as cranes and hooklifts, the partnership brings autonomy deeper into the logistics workflow. This shift aims at enhancing safety, improving efficiency, and allowing personnel to transfer to higher-value tasks. The initial collaboration will focus on aligning technology roadmaps and advancing integration pathways.

"With our advanced MULTILIFT Taloncontainer handling unit, and our Driver Support technology, Hiab is laying the foundation for further advancements in autonomous load handling. We are excited about the prospect of collaborating with Forterra. This joint development will combine Hiab's expertise in robotics and AI with Forterra's advanced AutoDrive® platform. Through this joint initiative, our goal is to elevate autonomous capabilities of truck and load handling, ultimately enhancing sustainability and safety of our customers," says Hermanni Lyyski, President, Demountables and Defence.

"This partnership marks a step in extending autonomy across the entire logistics ecosystem," says Forterra's Commercial Vice President Gabe Sganga. "By aligning Forterra's experience in autonomous systems with Hiab's expertise in load handling, we are enabling integrated solutions that increase safety, efficiency, and adaptability for customers operating in demanding environments."



