

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool orders increased for the second straight month in August, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Tuesday.



Machine tool orders climbed 8.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 3.6 percent rise in the previous month.



Foreign orders surged 12.0 percent from last year, while domestic demand was down by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, the decline in machine tool orders deepened to 6.7 percent in August from 3.6 percent in July.



