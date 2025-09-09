

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in July from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 444 million in July from EUR 368 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade gap was EUR 309 million.



Exports were 9.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in July, and imports increased at a comparatively faster pace of 11.0 percent.



Compared with July 2024, the biggest increase occurred in the exports of mineral products, while the greatest decrease was seen in the exports of wood and articles of wood, the agency said.



The main commodities imported in July were electrical equipment, agricultural products and food preparations, and transport equipment.



