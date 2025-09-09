

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation held steady as expected in August after easing in the previous month, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, the same as in July.



Moreover, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.



Data showed that core inflation moderated to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent a month ago.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages remained stable at 5.9 percent, while inflation based on services rose slightly to 5.4 percent from 5.3 percent.



On a monthly comparison, consumer prices showed no variations in August after rising 0.4 percent in July.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News