LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with OKQ8, one of the largest fuel companies in the Nordic region. This renewal underscores LTIMindtree's role as a trusted technology partner, strengthening its collaboration with OKQ8 to support their digital transformation goals.

The extended partnership will focus on optimizing OKQ8's technology landscape, spanning Cloud and Infrastructure Management, Application Development and Maintenance for both modern and legacy systems, advanced Data Analytics, CRM, and ERP services powered by Microsoft Dynamics. LTIMindtree will also integrate AI-driven processes to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and sustainability, enabling OKQ8 to achieve greater innovation, cost efficiency, and scalability.

"Renewing our partnership with LTIMindtree is a testament to the strong collaboration and trust we've built together over the years," said Clas Artvin, Chief Information Officer, OKQ8. "Their deep expertise, innovative solutions, and understanding of our strategic objectives will enable us to drive operational excellence. We are excited to continue this shared journey," he added.

"We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with OKQ8, a long-term partner whose innovative vision aligns with our values," said Srinivas Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree. "This partnership emphasizes our continuous commitment to delivering tailored digital transformation solutions that meet evolving industry demands," he added.

Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage its cutting-edge solutions and technical expertise to optimize OKQ8's core platforms, ensuring improved performance, operational efficiency, and sustainability advancements. The renewal of this partnership testifies the shared vision of LTIMindtree and OKQ8 to achieve growth through innovative solutions and technology excellence, navigating challenges together and driving advancements across the region.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree a Larsen Toubro Group company solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

