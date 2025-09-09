Kia Corporation: Kia showcases its extensive EV portfolio at IAA Mobility 2025

Kia presents its extensive EV lineup to the European public at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich

MUNICH and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia will attend IAA Mobility 2025, marking the European debut of the EV5 and reinforcing the brand's growing presence in Europe's rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Held from September 9 to 14 in Munich, IAA Mobility is recognized as the world's largest mobility exhibition. Kia will seize this global stage to showcase its expansive EV line-up in an open-air display, underscoring its leadership in electrification.

European Public Debut of Kia's broad EV Lineup

Under the theme 'Windows of Inspiration', Kia will present its most comprehensive EV portfolio ever to the European public. The display will feature the Concept EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5, new EV6 GT, EV9 GT and PV5, while visitors can also test drive theEV3, the new EV6, the new EV6 GT and EV9. Together, these models reflect Kia's strategy to make electric mobility accessible across multiple segments and lifestyles.

The highlight of Kia's presence at IAA Mobility 2025 is the European public debut of the Kia EV5, a fully electric C-SUV designed for modern families and people with active lifestyles. Built on the E-GMP platform, the EV5 combines bold SUV styling with a versatile interior featuring second-row full-flat folding seats, rear seat-back tables, and a panoramic wide display that creates a lounge-like atmosphere. With an estimated range of up to 530 km, 30-minute fast charging, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, and towing capacity of up to 1,200 kg in Europe, it delivers everyday practicality and outdoor versatility in equal measure, underscoring Kia's commitment to making EVs more accessible.

Joining the display is the Concept EV2, a compact B-segment SUV that embodies Kia's vision for innovative EVs. Designed to inspire with a spirit of adventure, it combines a bold aesthetic with vertical daytime running lights and Kia's signature 'Star Map' lighting. Tailored for busy urban lifestyles and embodying Kia's forward-looking design direction, the Concept EV2 previews a production model set to launch next year.

The Kia EV4 will also be statically displayed, broadening consumer choice within the electrified C-segment. The EV4 offers up to 625 km of range (WLTP) and features fast-charging capability that allows it to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes.

The spotlight will also shine on the new EV6 GT performance model, Kia's most dynamic EV to date. Delivering maximum 650 PS of power and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, it pairs exhilarating performance with everyday usability, underscoring Kia's ability to seamlessly integrate electrification with genuine performance credentials.

Also present will be the EV9 GT, the most powerful SUV Kia has ever produced with 508 PS and a 0-100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. The extra power over the regular EV9 is supported by Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) that provides excellent ride comfort and driving stability through optimal suspension control. And despite delivering such impressive performance, the EV9 still sports a range of up to 510 km (WLTP).

Kia's innovative PV5, which marks the brand's entrance into the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market will also be presented in its Passenger variant, a family-friendly configuration offering the flexibility of five to seven seats. As Kia's first dedicated PBV model, the PV5 is designed to redefine modular and flexible electric mobility, using a unique building block architecture that enables up to 16 different variants. This versatility allows the PV5 to seamlessly adapt from passenger transport to commercial applications, underscoring Kia's ambition to expand into new mobility ecosystems.

'Windows of Inspiration': An Innovative Outdoor Exhibition Concept

Kia's IAA showcase will be brought to life through the concept 'Windows of Inspiration'. The open-air booth features mirrored pillars and dedicated zones for each model, creating immersive visual effects that blur the boundaries between reality and reflection. This approach presents Kia's EV line-up in harmony with Munich's urban landscape, offering visitors a striking and memorable way to experience Kia's vision of sustainable mobility.

"Kia will take the lead in popularizing EVs by continuing to participate in major regional motor shows, while continuing to reach global customers and solidify its image as a trusted, leading EV brand. Our return to IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich marks an important milestone, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable mobility and strengthening our presence in Europe's rapidly growing EV market," said Charles Ryu, Head of Global Brand & Customer Experience Division.

Visitors to IAA Mobility 2025 Open Space can experience Kia from September 9 until September 14 at its outdoor booth next to Ludwigstraße 22, 80539 in central Munich.

