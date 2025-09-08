Anzeige
WKN: A2DWUW | ISIN: CA37518K1021 | Ticker-Symbol: BRR2
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 11:04
0,054 Euro
+6,27 % +0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0440,05412:01
0,0440,05411:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 22:12 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Giga Metals Corporation: Giga Metals to Launch September Geophysics Program at Turnagain Ni-Co project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Lendrum, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQB: GIGGF) announced today that following the closing of the non-brokered private placement on August 28, 2025, Giga Metals Corp. will undertake a geophysics program at its flagship Turnagain project in northern British Columbia.

Giga has retained Simcoe Geoscience Limited to complete the work, and the initial phase of the program is expected to begin the week of September 15th. The program will involve a magnetotulleric ("MT") survey that will map sub-surface geological structures adjacent to the known Turnagain nickel-cobalt project, which was described in the 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study. The survey will focus on identifying potential copper mineralization at the project with initial results expected in the first half of October 2025.

"With our summer financing now complete, we are excited to be mobilizing our team to the Turnagain site," said Mr. Lendrum. "Our fall geophysics program targets copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in a part of the ultramafic complex adjacent to the known nickel-cobalt resource."

Join CEO Scott Lendrum and President Mark Jarvis for a live corporate update on our Fall 2025 activities on September 10th at 11am ET / 8am PT. Register here.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

Qualified Person

Greg Ross, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Ross is the Company's Turnagain Project Manager.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

"Scott Lendrum"

SCOTT LENDRUM,
CEO

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 604 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
