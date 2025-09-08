Giga Metals Corporation: Giga Metals to Launch September Geophysics Program at Turnagain Ni-Co project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Lendrum, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQB: GIGGF) announced today that following the closing of the non-brokered private placement on August 28, 2025, Giga Metals Corp. will undertake a geophysics program at its flagship Turnagain project in northern British Columbia.

Giga has retained Simcoe Geoscience Limited to complete the work, and the initial phase of the program is expected to begin the week of September 15th. The program will involve a magnetotulleric ("MT") survey that will map sub-surface geological structures adjacent to the known Turnagain nickel-cobalt project, which was described in the 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study. The survey will focus on identifying potential copper mineralization at the project with initial results expected in the first half of October 2025.

"With our summer financing now complete, we are excited to be mobilizing our team to the Turnagain site," said Mr. Lendrum. "Our fall geophysics program targets copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in a part of the ultramafic complex adjacent to the known nickel-cobalt resource."

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

Qualified Person

Greg Ross, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Ross is the Company's Turnagain Project Manager.

