Orchid Island Capital, Inc.: Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2025 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

September 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2025

Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 15, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid October 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of September 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on October 15, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 8, 2025, the Company had 146,130,135 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2025, the Company had 141,863,067 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized

Realized

Jun-25 -

Aug-25

Aug-25

Net

Weighted

CPR

CPR

Weighted

Average

(1-Month)

(3-Month)

Modeled Interest Current

Fair

% of

Current

Average

Maturity

(Reported

(Reported

Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face

Value

Portfolio

Price

Coupon

GWAC

Age

(Months)

in Sep)

in Sep)

(-50 BPS)

(+50 BPS)

Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 5.0 TBA $ 250,000 $ 252,617 3.07 % 101.05 5.00 % 5.84 % 4 174 n/a n/a $ 2,900 $ (3,532 ) 15yr Total 250,000 252,617 3.07 % 101.05 5.00 % 5.84 % 4 174 n/a n/a 2,900 (3,532 ) 30yr 3.0 $ 841,083 $ 744,124 9.05 % 88.47 3.00 % 3.48 % 54 298 6.7 % 7.0 % $ 21,908 $ (22,062 ) 30yr 3.5 164,582 151,262 1.84 % 91.91 3.50 % 4.04 % 66 281 10.6 % 9.6 % 4,146 (4,172 ) 30yr 4.0 157,284 148,319 1.80 % 94.30 4.00 % 4.70 % 52 303 5.6 % 7.3 % 3,851 (3,993 ) 30yr 4.5 281,933 273,042 3.32 % 96.85 4.50 % 5.44 % 38 317 11.2 % 11.1 % 5,791 (6,359 ) 30yr 5.0 451,421 447,911 5.45 % 99.22 5.00 % 5.93 % 31 323 8.6 % 9.0 % 9,062 (10,243 ) 30yr 5.5 1,753,845 1,779,536 21.65 % 101.46 5.50 % 6.45 % 11 346 3.9 % 5.8 % 29,277 (36,094 ) 30yr 6.0 2,492,617 2,569,706 31.26 % 103.09 6.00 % 6.93 % 12 344 9.7 % 9.1 % 27,452 (37,912 ) 30yr 6.5 1,504,121 1,571,364 19.12 % 104.47 6.50 % 7.39 % 14 342 10.7 % 14.0 % 10,800 (16,491 ) 30yr 7.0 252,767 266,861 3.25 % 105.58 7.00 % 7.94 % 22 330 26.8 % 24.5 % 1,728 (2,283 ) 30yr Total 7,899,653 7,952,125 96.75 % 100.66 5.49 % 6.36 % 21 334 8.8 % 9.8 % 114,015 (139,609 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 8,149,653 8,204,742 99.82 % 100.68 5.48 % 6.35 % 20 329 8.8 % 9.8 % 116,915 (143,141 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 5,891 491 0.01 % 8.33 4.00 % 4.57 % 163 71 13.8 % 13.2 % 2 (2 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,401 293 0.00 % 12.19 3.00 % 3.64 % 127 223 1.0 % 10.4 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 66,425 12,576 0.15 % 18.93 4.00 % 4.60 % 132 219 4.3 % 6.8 % (253 ) 154 IO 30yr 4.5 2,883 530 0.01 % 18.39 4.50 % 4.99 % 182 165 3.4 % 7.2 % (5 ) 2 IO 30yr 5.0 1,511 318 0.00 % 21.03 5.00 % 5.37 % 182 165 1.2 % 8.2 % (5 ) 3 IO Total 79,111 14,208 0.17 % 17.96 4.01 % 4.59 % 137 205 4.8 % 7.4 % (261 ) 156 IIO 30yr 4.0 19,079 222 0.00 % 1.16 0.00 % 4.40 % 95 253 12.4 % 7.6 % 106 (78 ) Total Structured RMBS 98,190 14,430 0.18 % 14.70 3.23 % 4.56 % 129 214 6.3 % 7.5 % (155 ) 78 Total Mortgage Assets $ 8,247,843 $ 8,219,172 100.00 % 5.45 % 6.33 % 22 328 8.8 % 9.8 % $ 116,760 $ (143,063 )

Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (355,625 ) Sep-26 $ (3,556 ) $ 3,556 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (562,500 ) Dec-25 (11,789 ) 11,613 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (228,500 ) Dec-25 (7,522 ) 7,308 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (197,500 ) Dec-25 (8,864 ) 8,464 5-Year ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Sep-25 (236 ) 229 Swaps (3,943,300 ) Feb-31 (99,092 ) 95,773 TBA Short (300,300 ) Sep-25 (3,742 ) 5,112 Hedge Total $ (5,597,725 ) $ (134,801 ) $ 132,055 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (18,041 ) $ (11,008 )

(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.47 at August 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $615.8 million. (3 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.50 at August 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $257.1 million. (4 ) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.40 at August 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.9 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of August 31, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 4,726,166 59.3 % Freddie Mac 3,240,389 40.7 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 7,966,555 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of August 31, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 516,595 6.5 % Whole Pool Assets 7,449,960 93.5 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 7,966,555 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of August 31, 2025 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith $ 409,685 5.5 % 4.41 % 79 2/13/2026 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 379,874 5.1 % 4.47 % 56 12/1/2025 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 372,762 5.0 % 4.45 % 44 10/28/2025 Bank of Montreal 360,232 4.8 % 4.46 % 41 11/28/2025 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 360,147 4.8 % 4.43 % 51 8/27/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 353,995 4.7 % 4.47 % 19 9/22/2025 South Street Securities, LLC 347,968 4.6 % 4.40 % 94 8/27/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 343,427 4.6 % 4.51 % 28 10/23/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 341,187 4.6 % 4.48 % 41 10/28/2025 Goldman, Sachs & Co 339,354 4.5 % 4.45 % 27 9/29/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 333,091 4.4 % 4.48 % 54 11/13/2025 StoneX Financial Inc. 331,030 4.4 % 4.49 % 20 9/29/2025 Clear Street LLC 307,900 4.1 % 4.48 % 30 10/31/2025 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 304,426 4.1 % 4.46 % 23 9/25/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 300,548 4.0 % 4.49 % 21 9/26/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 292,441 3.9 % 4.49 % 17 9/17/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 289,652 3.9 % 4.48 % 32 11/13/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 275,494 3.7 % 4.47 % 26 9/26/2025 Banco Santander SA 265,835 3.6 % 4.50 % 16 9/16/2025 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 254,254 3.4 % 4.48 % 5 9/5/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 245,918 3.3 % 4.49 % 38 10/14/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 242,470 3.2 % 4.50 % 37 10/23/2025 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 159,190 2.1 % 4.44 % 33 10/14/2025 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 137,455 1.8 % 4.49 % 26 9/26/2025 Natixis, New York Branch 104,822 1.4 % 4.48 % 29 9/29/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 34,922 0.5 % 4.49 % 11 9/11/2025 Total Borrowings $ 7,488,079 100.0 % 4.47 % 37 8/27/2026

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400