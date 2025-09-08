NurExone Biologic Inc: NurExone Receives U.S. Patent Allowance for Exosome Manufacturing, Strengthening Supply Chain Readiness

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company"), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent covering the Company's proprietary process for producing exosomes, natural cell-free nanoparticles derived from stem cells. The patent is part of an extensive international patent family, securing broad global protection and strengthening the company's worldwide market position.

"This U.S. patent allowance secures long-term protection for our proprietary manufacturing process," said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. "With patent coverage in place and the recent acquisition of a Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP")-grade Master Cell Bank, we have reinforced the core elements of our supply chain. Combined with independent benchmarking that demonstrated the stronger regenerative potential of our exosomes, this milestone strengthens our path towards first-in-human trials and future commercial positioning."

Prof. Shulamit Levenberg, lead inventor and NurExone Scientific Advisor, added: "This technology, which originated in my lab at the Technion, represents a unique and scalable method of manufacturing stem-cell derived exosomes. The allowance of this patent validates years of research and ensures that NurExone retains lasting intellectual property as it advances into clinical and commercial phases."

The patent secures exclusive rights to NurExone's 3D scaffold and shear-stress based bioreactor system, enabling scalable, reproducible exosome production. Together with the GMP-grade Master Cell Bank acquired in December 2024, this milestone establishes a robust foundation for NurExone's clinical supply chain and the planned launch of Exo-Top Inc.'s commercial-scale production and business-to-business supply of naïve exosomes. The patented manufacturing process is under an exclusive worldwide license to NurExone from the Technion Research and Development Foundation, Ltd.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsi. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

