WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
09.09.25 | 08:19
28,000 Euro
-6,04 % -1,800
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,80030,80011:48
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year in Puerto Rico by 4.6% and in Colombia by 2.7%, and decreased by 1.6% in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to August 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 4.6% in Puerto Rico and 2.7% in Colombia, and decreased by 1.6% in Mexico. In Puerto Rico, traffic was driven by increases of 13.7% and 3.3% in international and domestic travel, respectively. In Colombia, international traffic increased 12.8% while domestic traffic decreased 3.3%. Mexico reported decreases of 0.4% in international traffic and2.6% in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between August 1 to 31, 2025 and from August 1 to 31, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Mexico

3,350,590

3,296,073

(1.6)


28,586,240

27,875,680

(2.5)

Domestic Traffic

1,839,599

1,790,911

(2.6)


13,141,722

13,103,789

(0.3)

International Traffic

1,510,991

1,505,162

(0.4)


15,444,518

14,771,891

(4.4)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,134,323

1,186,630

4.6


9,274,541

9,757,486

5.2

Domestic Traffic

990,742

1,023,396

3.3


8,218,594

8,551,044

4.0

International Traffic

143,581

163,234

13.7


1,055,947

1,206,442

14.3

Colombia

1,502,187

1,543,290

2.7


10,865,979

11,240,135

3.4

Domestic Traffic

1,163,486

1,161,127

(0.2)


8,479,908

8,544,836

0.8

International Traffic

338,701

382,163

12.8


2,386,071

2,695,299

13.0

Total Traffic

5,987,100

6,025,993

0.6


48,726,760

48,873,301

0.3

Domestic Traffic

3,993,827

3,975,434

(0.5)


29,840,224

30,199,669

1.2

International Traffic

1,993,273

2,050,559

2.9


18,886,536

18,673,632

(1.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,839,599

1,790,911

(2.6)


13,141,722

13,103,789

(0.3)

CUN

Cancun

983,288

921,363

(6.3)


6,789,074

6,661,817

(1.9)

CZM

Cozumel

23,574

25,805

9.5


162,270

174,704

7.7

HUX

Huatulco

64,213

61,152

(4.8)


491,235

448,261

(8.7)

MID

Merida

305,445

317,862

4.1


2,191,682

2,292,215

4.6

MTT

Minatitlan

13,177

13,745

4.3


94,175

102,850

9.2

OAX

Oaxaca

134,031

140,140

4.6


1,010,265

1,052,318

4.2

TAP

Tapachula

50,630

41,119

(18.8)


403,541

335,511

(16.9)

VER

Veracruz

139,246

148,848

6.9


1,024,692

1,116,351

8.9

VSA

Villahermosa

125,995

120,877

(4.1)


974,788

919,762

(5.6)

International Traffic

1,510,991

1,505,162

(0.4)


15,444,518

14,771,891

(4.4)

CUN

Cancun

1,414,445

1,402,782

(0.8)


14,425,257

13,776,321

(4.5)

CZM

Cozumel

22,184

18,346

(17.3)


364,170

283,973

(22.0)

HUX

Huatulco

1,657

1,227

(26.0)


104,555

100,945

(3.5)

MID

Merida

30,373

32,238

6.1


251,222

270,140

7.5

MTT

Minatitlan

814

725

(10.9)


4,979

5,185

4.1

OAX

Oaxaca

22,581

23,454

3.9


166,679

181,199

8.7

TAP

Tapachula

1,196

3,055

155.4


9,297

16,858

81.3

VER

Veracruz

14,899

15,116

1.5


95,354

103,555

8.6

VSA

Villahermosa

2,842

8,219

189.2


23,005

33,715

46.6

Total Traffic Mexico

3,350,590

3,296,073

(1.6)


28,586,240

27,875,680

(2.5)

CUN

Cancun

2,397,733

2,324,145

(3.1)


21,214,331

20,438,138

(3.7)

CZM

Cozumel

45,758

44,151

(3.5)


526,440

458,677

(12.9)

HUX

Huatulco

65,870

62,379

(5.3)


595,790

549,206

(7.8)

MID

Merida

335,818

350,100

4.3


2,442,904

2,562,355

4.9

MTT

Minatitlan

13,991

14,470

3.4


99,154

108,035

9.0

OAX

Oaxaca

156,612

163,594

4.5


1,176,944

1,233,517

4.8

TAP

Tapachula

51,826

44,174

(14.8)


412,838

352,369

(14.6)

VER

Veracruz

154,145

163,964

6.4


1,120,046

1,219,906

8.9

VSA

Villahermosa

128,837

129,096

0.2


997,793

953,477

(4.4)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

SJU Total

1,134,323

1,186,630

4.6


9,274,541

9,757,486

5.2

Domestic Traffic

990,742

1,023,396

3.3


8,218,594

8,551,044

4.0

International Traffic

143,581

163,234

13.7


1,055,947

1,206,442

14.3

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







August

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,163,486

1,161,127

(0.2)


8,479,908

8,544,836

0.8

MDE

Rionegro

893,041

881,557

(1.3)


6,345,956

6,468,379

1.9

EOH

Medellin

105,736

116,374

10.1


808,857

784,571

(3.0)

MTR

Monteria

118,440

114,038

(3.7)


961,643

915,149

(4.8)

APO

Carepa

14,377

15,700

9.2


117,062

117,014

(0.0)

UIB

Quibdo

26,560

29,867

12.5


221,515

224,983

1.6

CZU

Corozal

5,332

3,591

(32.7)


24,875

34,740

39.7

International Traffic

338,701

382,163

12.8


2,386,071

2,695,299

13.0

MDE

Rionegro

338,701

382,163

12.8


2,386,071

2,695,299

13.0

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Total Traffic Colombia

1,502,187

1,543,290

2.7


10,865,979

11,240,135

3.4

MDE

Rionegro

1,231,742

1,263,720

2.6


8,732,027

9,163,678

4.9

EOH

Medellin

105,736

116,374

10.1


808,857

784,571

(3.0)

MTR

Monteria

118,440

114,038

(3.7)


961,643

915,149

(4.8)

APO

Carepa

14,377

15,700

9.2


117,062

117,014

(0.0)

UIB

Quibdo

26,560

29,867

12.5


221,515

224,983

1.6

CZU

Corozal

5,332

3,591

(32.7)


24,875

34,740

39.7

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
