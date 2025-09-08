Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year in Puerto Rico by 4.6% and in Colombia by 2.7%, and decreased by 1.6% in Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to August 2024.

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 4.6% in Puerto Rico and 2.7% in Colombia, and decreased by 1.6% in Mexico. In Puerto Rico, traffic was driven by increases of 13.7% and 3.3% in international and domestic travel, respectively. In Colombia, international traffic increased 12.8% while domestic traffic decreased 3.3%. Mexico reported decreases of 0.4% in international traffic and2.6% in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between August 1 to 31, 2025 and from August 1 to 31, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 3,350,590 3,296,073 (1.6)

28,586,240 27,875,680 (2.5) Domestic Traffic 1,839,599 1,790,911 (2.6)

13,141,722 13,103,789 (0.3) International Traffic 1,510,991 1,505,162 (0.4)

15,444,518 14,771,891 (4.4) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,134,323 1,186,630 4.6

9,274,541 9,757,486 5.2 Domestic Traffic 990,742 1,023,396 3.3

8,218,594 8,551,044 4.0 International Traffic 143,581 163,234 13.7

1,055,947 1,206,442 14.3 Colombia 1,502,187 1,543,290 2.7

10,865,979 11,240,135 3.4 Domestic Traffic 1,163,486 1,161,127 (0.2)

8,479,908 8,544,836 0.8 International Traffic 338,701 382,163 12.8

2,386,071 2,695,299 13.0 Total Traffic 5,987,100 6,025,993 0.6

48,726,760 48,873,301 0.3 Domestic Traffic 3,993,827 3,975,434 (0.5)

29,840,224 30,199,669 1.2 International Traffic 1,993,273 2,050,559 2.9

18,886,536 18,673,632 (1.1)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,839,599 1,790,911 (2.6)

13,141,722 13,103,789 (0.3) CUN Cancun 983,288 921,363 (6.3)

6,789,074 6,661,817 (1.9) CZM Cozumel 23,574 25,805 9.5

162,270 174,704 7.7 HUX Huatulco 64,213 61,152 (4.8)

491,235 448,261 (8.7) MID Merida 305,445 317,862 4.1

2,191,682 2,292,215 4.6 MTT Minatitlan 13,177 13,745 4.3

94,175 102,850 9.2 OAX Oaxaca 134,031 140,140 4.6

1,010,265 1,052,318 4.2 TAP Tapachula 50,630 41,119 (18.8)

403,541 335,511 (16.9) VER Veracruz 139,246 148,848 6.9

1,024,692 1,116,351 8.9 VSA Villahermosa 125,995 120,877 (4.1)

974,788 919,762 (5.6) International Traffic 1,510,991 1,505,162 (0.4)

15,444,518 14,771,891 (4.4) CUN Cancun 1,414,445 1,402,782 (0.8)

14,425,257 13,776,321 (4.5) CZM Cozumel 22,184 18,346 (17.3)

364,170 283,973 (22.0) HUX Huatulco 1,657 1,227 (26.0)

104,555 100,945 (3.5) MID Merida 30,373 32,238 6.1

251,222 270,140 7.5 MTT Minatitlan 814 725 (10.9)

4,979 5,185 4.1 OAX Oaxaca 22,581 23,454 3.9

166,679 181,199 8.7 TAP Tapachula 1,196 3,055 155.4

9,297 16,858 81.3 VER Veracruz 14,899 15,116 1.5

95,354 103,555 8.6 VSA Villahermosa 2,842 8,219 189.2

23,005 33,715 46.6 Total Traffic Mexico 3,350,590 3,296,073 (1.6)

28,586,240 27,875,680 (2.5) CUN Cancun 2,397,733 2,324,145 (3.1)

21,214,331 20,438,138 (3.7) CZM Cozumel 45,758 44,151 (3.5)

526,440 458,677 (12.9) HUX Huatulco 65,870 62,379 (5.3)

595,790 549,206 (7.8) MID Merida 335,818 350,100 4.3

2,442,904 2,562,355 4.9 MTT Minatitlan 13,991 14,470 3.4

99,154 108,035 9.0 OAX Oaxaca 156,612 163,594 4.5

1,176,944 1,233,517 4.8 TAP Tapachula 51,826 44,174 (14.8)

412,838 352,369 (14.6) VER Veracruz 154,145 163,964 6.4

1,120,046 1,219,906 8.9 VSA Villahermosa 128,837 129,096 0.2

997,793 953,477 (4.4)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,134,323 1,186,630 4.6

9,274,541 9,757,486 5.2 Domestic Traffic 990,742 1,023,396 3.3

8,218,594 8,551,044 4.0 International Traffic 143,581 163,234 13.7

1,055,947 1,206,442 14.3

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











August % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,163,486 1,161,127 (0.2)

8,479,908 8,544,836 0.8 MDE Rionegro 893,041 881,557 (1.3)

6,345,956 6,468,379 1.9 EOH Medellin 105,736 116,374 10.1

808,857 784,571 (3.0) MTR Monteria 118,440 114,038 (3.7)

961,643 915,149 (4.8) APO Carepa 14,377 15,700 9.2

117,062 117,014 (0.0) UIB Quibdo 26,560 29,867 12.5

221,515 224,983 1.6 CZU Corozal 5,332 3,591 (32.7)

24,875 34,740 39.7 International Traffic 338,701 382,163 12.8

2,386,071 2,695,299 13.0 MDE Rionegro 338,701 382,163 12.8

2,386,071 2,695,299 13.0 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Total Traffic Colombia 1,502,187 1,543,290 2.7

10,865,979 11,240,135 3.4 MDE Rionegro 1,231,742 1,263,720 2.6

8,732,027 9,163,678 4.9 EOH Medellin 105,736 116,374 10.1

808,857 784,571 (3.0) MTR Monteria 118,440 114,038 (3.7)

961,643 915,149 (4.8) APO Carepa 14,377 15,700 9.2

117,062 117,014 (0.0) UIB Quibdo 26,560 29,867 12.5

221,515 224,983 1.6 CZU Corozal 5,332 3,591 (32.7)

24,875 34,740 39.7

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

