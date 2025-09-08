Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-over-year in Puerto Rico by 4.6% and in Colombia by 2.7%, and decreased by 1.6% in Mexico.
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for August 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.6% compared to August 2024.
Passenger traffic increased year-over-year by 4.6% in Puerto Rico and 2.7% in Colombia, and decreased by 1.6% in Mexico. In Puerto Rico, traffic was driven by increases of 13.7% and 3.3% in international and domestic travel, respectively. In Colombia, international traffic increased 12.8% while domestic traffic decreased 3.3%. Mexico reported decreases of 0.4% in international traffic and2.6% in domestic traffic.
All figures in this release reflect comparisons between August 1 to 31, 2025 and from August 1 to 31, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Mexico
3,350,590
3,296,073
(1.6)
28,586,240
27,875,680
(2.5)
Domestic Traffic
1,839,599
1,790,911
(2.6)
13,141,722
13,103,789
(0.3)
International Traffic
1,510,991
1,505,162
(0.4)
15,444,518
14,771,891
(4.4)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,134,323
1,186,630
4.6
9,274,541
9,757,486
5.2
Domestic Traffic
990,742
1,023,396
3.3
8,218,594
8,551,044
4.0
International Traffic
143,581
163,234
13.7
1,055,947
1,206,442
14.3
Colombia
1,502,187
1,543,290
2.7
10,865,979
11,240,135
3.4
Domestic Traffic
1,163,486
1,161,127
(0.2)
8,479,908
8,544,836
0.8
International Traffic
338,701
382,163
12.8
2,386,071
2,695,299
13.0
Total Traffic
5,987,100
6,025,993
0.6
48,726,760
48,873,301
0.3
Domestic Traffic
3,993,827
3,975,434
(0.5)
29,840,224
30,199,669
1.2
International Traffic
1,993,273
2,050,559
2.9
18,886,536
18,673,632
(1.1)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,839,599
1,790,911
(2.6)
13,141,722
13,103,789
(0.3)
CUN
Cancun
983,288
921,363
(6.3)
6,789,074
6,661,817
(1.9)
CZM
Cozumel
23,574
25,805
9.5
162,270
174,704
7.7
HUX
Huatulco
64,213
61,152
(4.8)
491,235
448,261
(8.7)
MID
Merida
305,445
317,862
4.1
2,191,682
2,292,215
4.6
MTT
Minatitlan
13,177
13,745
4.3
94,175
102,850
9.2
OAX
Oaxaca
134,031
140,140
4.6
1,010,265
1,052,318
4.2
TAP
Tapachula
50,630
41,119
(18.8)
403,541
335,511
(16.9)
VER
Veracruz
139,246
148,848
6.9
1,024,692
1,116,351
8.9
VSA
Villahermosa
125,995
120,877
(4.1)
974,788
919,762
(5.6)
International Traffic
1,510,991
1,505,162
(0.4)
15,444,518
14,771,891
(4.4)
CUN
Cancun
1,414,445
1,402,782
(0.8)
14,425,257
13,776,321
(4.5)
CZM
Cozumel
22,184
18,346
(17.3)
364,170
283,973
(22.0)
HUX
Huatulco
1,657
1,227
(26.0)
104,555
100,945
(3.5)
MID
Merida
30,373
32,238
6.1
251,222
270,140
7.5
MTT
Minatitlan
814
725
(10.9)
4,979
5,185
4.1
OAX
Oaxaca
22,581
23,454
3.9
166,679
181,199
8.7
TAP
Tapachula
1,196
3,055
155.4
9,297
16,858
81.3
VER
Veracruz
14,899
15,116
1.5
95,354
103,555
8.6
VSA
Villahermosa
2,842
8,219
189.2
23,005
33,715
46.6
Total Traffic Mexico
3,350,590
3,296,073
(1.6)
28,586,240
27,875,680
(2.5)
CUN
Cancun
2,397,733
2,324,145
(3.1)
21,214,331
20,438,138
(3.7)
CZM
Cozumel
45,758
44,151
(3.5)
526,440
458,677
(12.9)
HUX
Huatulco
65,870
62,379
(5.3)
595,790
549,206
(7.8)
MID
Merida
335,818
350,100
4.3
2,442,904
2,562,355
4.9
MTT
Minatitlan
13,991
14,470
3.4
99,154
108,035
9.0
OAX
Oaxaca
156,612
163,594
4.5
1,176,944
1,233,517
4.8
TAP
Tapachula
51,826
44,174
(14.8)
412,838
352,369
(14.6)
VER
Veracruz
154,145
163,964
6.4
1,120,046
1,219,906
8.9
VSA
Villahermosa
128,837
129,096
0.2
997,793
953,477
(4.4)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
SJU Total
1,134,323
1,186,630
4.6
9,274,541
9,757,486
5.2
Domestic Traffic
990,742
1,023,396
3.3
8,218,594
8,551,044
4.0
International Traffic
143,581
163,234
13.7
1,055,947
1,206,442
14.3
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
August
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,163,486
1,161,127
(0.2)
8,479,908
8,544,836
0.8
MDE
Rionegro
893,041
881,557
(1.3)
6,345,956
6,468,379
1.9
EOH
Medellin
105,736
116,374
10.1
808,857
784,571
(3.0)
MTR
Monteria
118,440
114,038
(3.7)
961,643
915,149
(4.8)
APO
Carepa
14,377
15,700
9.2
117,062
117,014
(0.0)
UIB
Quibdo
26,560
29,867
12.5
221,515
224,983
1.6
CZU
Corozal
5,332
3,591
(32.7)
24,875
34,740
39.7
International Traffic
338,701
382,163
12.8
2,386,071
2,695,299
13.0
MDE
Rionegro
338,701
382,163
12.8
2,386,071
2,695,299
13.0
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Total Traffic Colombia
1,502,187
1,543,290
2.7
10,865,979
11,240,135
3.4
MDE
Rionegro
1,231,742
1,263,720
2.6
8,732,027
9,163,678
4.9
EOH
Medellin
105,736
116,374
10.1
808,857
784,571
(3.0)
MTR
Monteria
118,440
114,038
(3.7)
961,643
915,149
(4.8)
APO
Carepa
14,377
15,700
9.2
117,062
117,014
(0.0)
UIB
Quibdo
26,560
29,867
12.5
221,515
224,983
1.6
CZU
Corozal
5,332
3,591
(32.7)
24,875
34,740
39.7
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
