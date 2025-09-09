Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 14:32
2,644 Euro
-1,53 % -0,041
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7672,80011:46
2,7682,79911:46
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 08:07 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: Sinch announces appointment of Daniel Morris as Chief Product Officer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces the appointment of Daniel Morris as its new Chief Product Officer. He succeeds Robert Gerstmann, Sinch co-founder and Chief Evangelist, who has served in the role on an interim basis.

Daniel Morris joined Sinch in 2021 through the acquisition of Pathwire and has since played a pivotal role in shaping the company's Email and Applications businesses, as well as its overall product strategy. With more than 20 years of senior product leadership experience at Sinch, Pathwire, Rackspace, and IBM, he brings extensive expertise and a deep understanding of Sinch's market and technology.

"I am delighted to welcome Daniel to the Global Leadership Team following a thorough recruitment process," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "Daniel steps into this role at a pivotal time as AI creates transformative opportunities in our sector. His product vision and strong operational execution will be key to ensuring our portfolio remains industry-leading and continues to deliver exceptional value to our customers. I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to Robert Gerstmann for his significant contributions during his time in the interim role."

For further information, please contact:
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch:

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-announces-appointment-of-daniel-morris-as-chief-product-officer,c4229715

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4229715/3648930.pdf

20250909_Sinch_CPO_ENG

SOURCE Sinch AB

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.