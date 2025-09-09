Sinch AB: Sinch announces appointment of Daniel Morris as Chief Product Officer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announces the appointment of Daniel Morris as its new Chief Product Officer. He succeeds Robert Gerstmann, Sinch co-founder and Chief Evangelist, who has served in the role on an interim basis.

Daniel Morris joined Sinch in 2021 through the acquisition of Pathwire and has since played a pivotal role in shaping the company's Email and Applications businesses, as well as its overall product strategy. With more than 20 years of senior product leadership experience at Sinch, Pathwire, Rackspace, and IBM, he brings extensive expertise and a deep understanding of Sinch's market and technology.

"I am delighted to welcome Daniel to the Global Leadership Team following a thorough recruitment process," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "Daniel steps into this role at a pivotal time as AI creates transformative opportunities in our sector. His product vision and strong operational execution will be key to ensuring our portfolio remains industry-leading and continues to deliver exceptional value to our customers. I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to Robert Gerstmann for his significant contributions during his time in the interim role."

About Sinch:

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

