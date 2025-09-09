

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor has unveiled Concept THREE, the company's first compact electric vehicle concept under the IONIQ sub-brand. The company noted that Concept THREE signals future expansion into a new vehicle category, complementing its existing midsize and large EV models.



Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: 'Concept THREE represents the next step in Hyundai Motor's electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant'.



