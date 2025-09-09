

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month in August, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 3.0 percent year-over-year in August, after falling 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Energy prices decreased 9.1 percent from last year. Excluding energy goods, producer price inflation was 2.7 percent.



Prices for extracted and related services plunged by 11.8 percent, while those for electricity, gas, and steam alone surged 40.1 percent. Data showed that manufacturing prices rose by 1.7 percent.



Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent growth in July.



