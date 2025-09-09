LähiTapiola, the Finnish finance group and provider of insurance services, has extended its long-standing relationship with Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) by choosing to migrate Guidewire InsuranceSuite from an on-premises environment to Guidewire Cloud Platform to power continuous insurance innovation, enhance value and increase business agility.

LähiTapiola, which has around 1.8 million owner-customers and 3,800 employees, is a group of companies serving personal, farm, entrepreneur, corporate and institutional customers throughout Finland. Since 2017 LähiTapiola has been using Guidewire InsuranceSuite, a collection of core applications for policy administration, billing, and claims management. Used together, InsuranceSuite enables seamless end-to-end insurance processes for P&C insurers across all lines of business.

LähiTapiola will be the latest insurer to migrate to Guidewire Cloud Platform, which combines resilient, trusted infrastructure with modular and interconnected cloud services to enhance and extend the power of an insurer's core applications.

Esa Tihilä, Executive Vice President of LähiTapiola Group, said: "Guidewire and the InsuranceSuite platform have played an integral role in helping us to provide an improved customer experience and more tailored products and services. The strategic transformation of our core systems is an ongoing process, and the move to Guidewire Cloud Platform is the next logical step. Customers and colleagues will benefit from a scalable, secure and rapidly updateable cloud delivery model, ensuring we can quickly respond to changing market dynamics and customer expectations."

Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at Guidewire, said: "We have been privileged to partner with LähiTapiola over the last seven years, and I am delighted that they have the trust in us to deepen our relationship with their move to Guidewire Cloud Platform.

"LähiTapiola has a reputation of providing best-in-class customer service, and I am proud of the role which Guidewire has played in helping the company evolve and thrive in recent years. They are among the growing number of European insurers that recognise the value of moving to our cloud platform, and we look forward to working with them on the next phase of their transformation as they look to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and grow profitably."

About LähiTapiola

LähiTapiola Group's mission is to safeguard the life and success of its customers. Our vision is to help Finns live safer and healthier lives. We strive to be our owner-customers' best partner in lifelong security. Adapting to each customer's unique situation, our proactive products and services protect health, finances and property.

LähiTapiola is a mutual corporate group owned by its customers. We serve private individuals, farms, entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations. Our products and services cover non-life, life, and pension insurance, as well as investment and savings solutions. We are also experts in corporate risk management and employee well-being. www.lahitapiola.fi/en

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

