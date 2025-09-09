SANY Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.: Empowering Future with Smart Wind Energy: SANY Renewable Energy to Showcase Innovations at Husum Wind 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 16-19thSeptember 2025, HUSUM Wind will be held at the Messe Husum & Congress in Germany, bringing together the latest trends, policies, and insights from across world's renewable energy sector. Over 600 exhibitors will be showcasing new products and cutting-edge onshore and offshore technologies. Under the theme "Empowering Future with Smart Wind Energy", SANY Renewable Energy will make a strong presence at Hall 1, Booth 1D10, showcasing its vision for a sustainable future driven by intelligent manufacturing technologies, full lifecycle solutions and global cooperation.

To foster deeper engagement and exchange with professionals, SANY Renewable Energy will host a series of onsite events and presentations during the exhibition, providing valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration:

1.European New Model Technical Deep Dive

An in-depth technical briefing on its new turbine models-SI-17578 and SI-18580. With optimized design and advanced control systems, they are designed to deliver higher capacity factors and ensure stable output across diverse European sites. Specifically tailored to European market, the new turbines also comply with local stringent standards, including grid connection, HSE, cybersecurity, and CE certification, etc.

2.Full Lifecycle Solution Presentation

A comprehensive demonstration of SANY R.E.'s full lifecycle service capabilities, covering project planning, construction, commissioning, and long-term operation and maintenance. Case studies will demonstrate how its smart project management system reduces project timelines to maximize project returns.

3.Special Campaign on SANY's ESG Commitment

SANY R.E. will engage in dialogue on ESG practices by sharing its achievements in green factories, sustainable supply chain management, and carbon-neutral strategies, while exploring how collaborative action can accelerate Europe's climate goals.

4.Test System & Test Equipment Introduction

Visitors will gain insights into SANY R.E.'s state-of-the-art wind power testing systems. Through systematic validations for wind turbine materials, components, subsystems, full-scale turbines, and large-scale fleets, a sound foundation for high reliability is established.

Leveraging its advantages in core component in-house manufacturing and digital upgrades to its production lines, SANY Renewable Energy has continuously made significant strides in both efficiency and stability for wind turbine projects. In 2024, the company gained 21.38 GW in new orders and installed a total capacity of 9.15 GW, making it one of the fastest-growing wind turbine OEMs in the global wind power industry. The rapid growth is matched by its expanding global footprint, with significant breakthroughs and partnerships in new markets from India to Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

The dedication to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles is not an afterthought, but a core part of its mission, guiding every step it takes toward building a cleaner world. In 2024, SANY R.E. was awarded the Silver Medal by EcoVadis, ranking among the top 15% of companies worldwide in the 2024 Sustainability Rating, which is a clear reflection of its unwavering commitment to sustainability.

SANY Renewable Energy also continues to advance its pathway toward a net-zero future with measurable and science-based targets. SANY R.E.'s 2024 White Paper reaffirms its binding climate commitments that by 2030, it will cut Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% and reduce GHG intensity per MW by 51.6% compared to 2023. Looking ahead to 2050, SANY R.E. pledges to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire value chain, as part of its ongoing commitment to building a cleaner world.

As a global-leading wind energy solution provider, SANY Renewable Energy has always been devoted to building a resilient global wind energy ecosystem and advancing the net-zero future. The company warmly welcomes all industry experts and partners to Hall 1, Booth 1D10 and explores the future of intelligent wind power together!

https://en.sanyre.com.cn/

Source: SANY Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.

Keywords: Wind Energy Wind Power Wind Turbine Clean Energy SANY Renewable Energy HUSUM WIND 2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768519/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowering-future-with-smart-wind-energy-sany-renewable-energy-to-showcase-innovations-at-husum-wind-2025-302550659.html