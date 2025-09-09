

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a powerful address at the Museum of the Bible, President Donald Trump emphasized the enduring role of faith in America's identity, highlighted his Administration's unwavering defense of faith-based values, and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting religious freedoms.



At the event, the President also launched the 'America Prays initiative' - a call for Americans to unite in prayer for the nation's strength, peace, and prosperity as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches.



Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner announced that more than 70 faith organizations and churches have joined together to participate in the America Prays initiative.



Trump called on Americans to come together in prayer. 'Next year, we will celebrate 250 years since that Declaration was signed. As part of the grand commemoration. we've invited America's great faith communities to pray for our nation, for our people, and for peace in the world.'



Trump stated that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in U.S. public schools.



