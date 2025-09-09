Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Core Nickel Corp. (TSXV: CNCO) ("Core Nickel" or the "Company") announces the appointment of David Smith and Tim Dalton as independent directors of the Company effective September 8, 2025.

David Smith

Mr. Smith has been in the minerals exploration business for over 40 years. His experience spans the exploration industry and includes work in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chile, and China on a wide range of ore deposits with particular emphasis on gold and precious metals.

David is currently the VP of Exploration for Arizona Metals Corp., a TSX listed company (TSX: AMC), that is advancing the Kay Mine VMS Project located in Yavapai County, Arizona.



David holds a BA from Carleton College, 1986; a MS from the University of Oregon, 1995; and a MBA from Bainbridge Graduate Institute, 2007. He is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

Tim Dalton

Mr. Dalton has over 25 years of capital markets experience with a focus on equity sales and trading. Over this time frame, Tim has worked with numerous small and mid market companies, helping raise development capital in the mining sector and beyond. Tim is currently the managing director of an exempt market dealer, registered with the OSC.

Chis Tate, President and CEO of Core Nickel, commented, "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome David and Tim to the Board of Core Nickel. David brings decades of geologic expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to advance our nickel properties and look for additional strategic opportunities. Tim brings extensive experience in the capital markets industry, spanning over 20 years. His strong relationships and respected reputation will significantly contribute to elevating Core's presence with both new and existing shareholders."

The Company also announces that Cory Belyk has resigned as a director of the Company effective September 8, 2025.

About Core Nickel

Core Nickel Corp. is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB), a prolific nickel district located in Northern Manitoba, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Paul Reid"

Paul Reid

Director, Core Nickel Corp.

