

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), a pharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the launch of Lilly TuneLab, an artificial intelligence and machine learning platform designed to give biotech companies access to drug discovery models trained on years of the company's research data.



The first release includes proprietary data valued at over $1 billion, which the company described as one of the industry's most valuable datasets used to train an AI system accessible to biotech firms.



The platform leverages Lilly's preclinical, safety, and drug disposition datasets built from experiments with hundreds of thousands of molecules.



The company said selected biotech partners will gain access in exchange for contributing training data, which will help continuously improve the system.



Hosted by a third party, Lilly TuneLab uses federated learning to protect proprietary data from both partners and Lilly.



The company developed the platform in collaboration with global technology providers and AI/ML experts, and plans to expand features, including in vivo small molecule predictive models available exclusively on TuneLab.



Lilly TuneLab is part of Lilly Catalyze360, which also offers strategic funding via Lilly Ventures, laboratory space at Lilly Gateway Labs, and development expertise through Lilly ExploR&D.



In the pre-market trading, Eli Lilly and Company is 0.08% lesser at $738 on the New York Stock Exchange.



