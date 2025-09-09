Anzeige
Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Aggressively Searching For Sites In New England

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH), an ESCO company focused on Electric Vehicle charging sites and solar farms across the country, is actively and aggressively searching for EV charging sites in the underserved areas of New England.

After an extensive and careful analysis of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine, Green Rain Energy Holdings has made the expansion into New England their top priority. Utilizing the dramatic shift of the populous from gas powered vehicles to EV in this region, Green Rain is looking to make a long term and dramatic impact, focusing on the highways that connect New England.

"Business leaders and local governments in these states are looking to ramp up the construction of EV charging stations to meet growing demand", said CEO Alfredo Papadakis. "And we at Green Rain Energy are primed to answer the call. We are looking to our regional partners to help push forward in creating new and profitable avenues to expand EV charging in this corner of America."

The bold move into New England comes off the heels of Green Rain Energy's board approving a special dividend for shareholders of record, pending FINRA approval. The special dividend is scheduled for the end of October.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings:

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is an emerging diversified clean energy company focused on advancing EV charging solutions, solar infrastructure, and sustainable investments that drive value for shareholders while accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Michael Cimino
Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-inc.-otc-greh-aggressively-searching-for-sites-in-new-e-1070570

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
