Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Management Says Its Focused On Capturing Significant Part Of California's Estimated 5 Year $50 Billion Dollar Next Clean Energy Wave

Company Plans To Speed Up The Clean Energy Sector Ahead Of Projections That California Gasoline Could Top $8 Per Gallon, As A Result Of 2 Local Refineries Scheduled To Close. (Phillips 66 & Valero)

California Also Recently Announced A $55 Million Dollar State Funded Incentives For The Installation Costs For Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Chargers At Businesses And Public Sites Across The State

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company"), a renewable energy development company, today announced that it is focused on rapidly acquiring a substantial sector of California's Estimated 5 Year $50 Billion Dollar Next Clean Energy Wave as a result of numerous industry projections that have found California gasoline prices could rise to $8.44 per gallon by the end of 2026 after the pending closure of two refineries - one-fifth of the state's refining capacity - and the onset of new state regulations.

These two latest refinery closures would reduce the total production in California faster than in-state consumption will plausibly decline. If that happened, and nothing else changed, the result would be a severe gasoline shortage and likely an unprecedented price increase.

"These same analyst/insiders say that "The Solution" is to speed up the adoption of clean energy… and that's exactly what we are focusing our time and resources on. The momentum is real, and it's building quickly," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

An article on www.energy.ca.gov/news/2025-08/california-opens-55-million-incentive-program-expand-public-electric-vehicle said that: "The California Energy Commission (CEC) today announced the launch of the Fast Charge California Project, a $55 million incentive program offering up to 100% of the installation costs for electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at businesses and public sites across the state. State-funded incentives are essential for the rapid and equitable expansion of California's electric vehicle charging network," said Evan Wright, CSE's director of EV infrastructure and operations. "This program is designed to get fast chargers in the ground…fast."

Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. added: "Green Rain expects to announce its first wave of post-tax-credit California projects in the coming quarter, with several additional sites under evaluation for 2025-2026 development. Investors want certainty, communities want cleaner energy, and California wants leadership," Papadakis continued. "Green Rain Energy Holdings is stepping into that role with confidence. We are not only prepared to meet this demand - we are prepared to exceed it.

With capital inflows accelerating and infrastructure in place, Green Rain is poised for a new phase of growth that will reshape its project portfolio, strengthen shareholder value, and help California achieve its ambitious clean energy goals.

California Also Recently Announced A $55 Million Dollar State Funded Incentives For The Installation Costs For Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Chargers At Businesses And Public Sites Across The State, and we will take advantage of this and other government incentives."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy development company focused on advancing sustainable power solutions. Through strategic partnerships, scalable infrastructure, and a diversified project pipeline, the Company is dedicated to delivering long-term value for shareholders while supporting the transition to a clean energy economy.

The Companyis also committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs.

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc., is a pioneering solar energy utility dedicated to harnessing the power of the sun in urban environments. Specializing in advanced rooftop solar projects, the company converts sunlight into a continuous supply of grid-connected electricity. With a visionary approach, Green Rain Solar aims to lead the way toward sustainable energy solutions, addressing the high energy costs faced by urban communities. By integrating innovative technologies and design, they are not only generating power but also transforming cities into vibrant, eco-friendly spaces where renewable energy can thrive.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-inc.-otc-greh-management-says-its-focused-on-capturing-1068675