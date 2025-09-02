Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Rises to Meet California's Next Clean Energy Wave as Investor Capital Surges

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company"), a renewable energy development company, today announced that it is expanding its infrastructure and accelerating growth plans in California as investors commit substantial new capital to the state's booming clean energy market.

With the expiration of certain federal tax credits, billions of dollars in private capital are now shifting into state-driven renewable energy opportunities. California - already the largest renewable energy market in the U.S. - represents an estimated $50+ billion investment opportunity over the next five years, driven by state mandates requiring 100% clean electricity by 2045.

Green Rain is positioned to capture a share of this accelerating market. The Company's investor pool has confirmed an increase in allocations to California projects, allowing Green Rain to fast-track utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and advanced energy storage projects across multiple prime locations.

"The momentum is real, and it's building quickly," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "For years, we have been laying the groundwork - securing sites, building relationships, and preparing our infrastructure. Now, as billions of dollars flow into California's clean energy market, Green Rain is ready to deliver. We aren't just participating in this shift; we are leading it."

California's energy transition continues to accelerate:

The state has already surpassed 40% renewable energy generation, with aggressive targets for 60% by 2030 and 100% clean electricity by 2045.

California regulators project the need for more than 70 gigawatts of new clean energy capacity in the next decade, representing one of the most ambitious buildouts in U.S. history.

Battery storage deployments are expected to grow 10x by 2035, creating additional revenue opportunities for integrated renewable solutions.

Green Rain intends to deploy capital into scalable projects designed to bring affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to California communities. The Company is also pursuing opportunities to integrate battery storage and grid-support technologies, ensuring projects deliver long-term stability and enhanced shareholder value.

"Our vision is bigger than building projects," Papadakis added. "It's about creating long-term energy resilience for California, delivering strong returns for our shareholders, and proving that renewable energy can scale faster than anyone thought possible."

Green Rain expects to announce its first wave of post-tax-credit California projects in the coming quarter, with several additional sites under evaluation for 2025-2026 development.

"Investors want certainty, communities want cleaner energy, and California wants leadership," Papadakis continued. "Green Rain Energy Holdings is stepping into that role with confidence. We are not only prepared to meet this demand - we are prepared to exceed it."

With capital inflows accelerating and infrastructure in place, Green Rain is poised for a new phase of growth that will reshape its project portfolio, strengthen shareholder value, and help California achieve its ambitious clean energy goals.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy development company focused on advancing sustainable power solutions. Through strategic partnerships, scalable infrastructure, and a diversified project pipeline, the Company is dedicated to delivering long-term value for shareholders while supporting the transition to a clean energy economy.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

