Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings to Sign Landmark Turnkey EPC Contract with Wallace Energy to Accelerate Solar Farm and Nationwide EV Charging Rollout

BEVERLY HILLS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID:GREH), an emerging leader in renewable energy and EV charging infrastructure, announced today that it will be entering into a long-term Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Wallace Energy, a nationally licensed turnkey EPC provider. This transformative agreement is designed to fast-track the completion of Green Rain's Greece, NY solar farm and to supercharge the rollout of its nationwide EV charging infrastructure pipeline.

The contract will include:

Completion of the Greece, NY Solar Farm: A flagship renewable project that will bring sustainable, low-cost energy to the region while serving as a model for future Green Rain solar projects.

Expansion of EV Charging Nationwide: Leveraging Wallace Energy's turnkey expertise to develop Green Rain's Rochester, NY EV sites, EV hotel projects, and a robust pipeline of high-demand EV charging stations across the country.

Why This EPC Contract is a Game-Changer

EPC contracts streamline the entire development cycle - covering engineering, procurement, and construction - with one partner responsible for delivering a complete, operational project. For Green Rain shareholders, this translates into:

Faster project delivery with clear timelines and budgets.

Lower risk exposure, thanks to Wallace Energy's turnkey model.

Scalability, as Wallace is licensed in over 40 states and can replicate Green Rain's projects nationwide.

Bankability, as lenders prefer EPC-backed projects with single-point accountability.

"This EPC contract represents the beginning of a new growth era for Green Rain Energy," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings. "By partnering with Wallace Energy, we're not only completing our Greece, NY solar farm but also building the foundation for a nationwide EV charging network that positions us at the center of the clean energy transition. This is the kind of high-impact execution our shareholders have been waiting for."

Project Timelines & Market Impact

Greece, NY Solar Farm: Construction is expected to begin immediately following the EPC contract signing, with commercial operations anticipated in Q2 2026. The facility is expected to deliver 20 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity, generating clean electricity for approximately 4,000 homes annually. Estimated annual revenue from this project could exceed $5 million.

Rochester, NY EV Charging & Hotel Sites: First installations are projected to go live by Q1 2026, with additional phases rolling out across New York State through 2026-2027. Initial deployments will include 150 fast-charging ports, generating an estimated $4-6 million in annual revenue based on current market utilization rates.

Nationwide EV Expansion: Green Rain and Wallace Energy plan to launch EV charging projects in multiple states beginning in mid-2026, scaling to 1,000 charging ports nationwide by 2027. This network is projected to support over 250,000 charging sessions annually and create potential revenue streams in excess of $25-30 million per year once fully operational.

Positioning in a Multi-Billion Dollar Market

Green Rain's expansion strategy comes at a pivotal moment for the clean energy industry:

The global EV charging infrastructure market is projected to surpass $100 billion by 2030, with North America representing one of the fastest-growing regions.

The U.S. solar energy market is expected to expand from $33 billion in 2024 to over $70 billion by 2032, driven by federal incentives, state mandates, and rising consumer demand.

By integrating solar power generation with EV charging infrastructure, Green Rain Energy is uniquely positioned to capture synergistic revenue streams and establish itself as a vertically aligned clean-energy provider.

"Our strategy is clear," added Papadakis. "We are targeting two of the fastest-growing sectors in the energy transition - solar and EV charging - and aligning them under one roof. This dual approach allows us to maximize revenues, reduce costs, and deliver shareholder value at a scale that few small-cap companies can match."

Stock Dividend Update

In addition to this transformative EPC contract, the Green Rain Energy Holdings Board of Directors has approved a special stock dividend for its shareholders:

Record Date: October 28, 2025

Dividend Terms: Shareholders of record will receive 100 shares of common stock for every 1,000 shares held (pending customary approval by FINRA).

Distribution: No fractional shares will be issued; holdings will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

This stock dividend underscores the Company's commitment to shareholder value, while also enhancing liquidity in the marketplace. Green Rain expects the dividend to qualify as tax-free to U.S. stockholders for federal income tax purposes.

"This dividend is more than just a reward - it's a signal of confidence in our strategy and our future," said Papadakis. "We are building a company designed to thrive at the intersection of renewable energy and EV infrastructure, and we want our investors to grow with us every step of the way."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings:

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is an emerging diversified clean energy company focused on advancing EV charging solutions, solar infrastructure, and sustainable investments that drive value for shareholders while accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-otc-greh-to-sign-landmark-turnkey-epc-contract-with-wal-1064771