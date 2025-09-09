Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide exploration updates for ongoing drill programs at the Swift, Black Ridge and Selena exploration projects located in north-central Nevada (Figure 1). The Swift and Black Ridge gold projects are operated by Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM") and are both in Phase 1 of separate exploration earn-in agreements totaling US $40,000,000 in potential earn-in expenditures. Ridgeline remains the operator at the Selena CRD project, which is in Phase 1 of an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32") totaling US $20,000,000 in potential earn-in expenditures.

The combined partner-funded 2025 exploration budget of US $9,500,000 represents the largest exploration budget in Company history with assays pending at all three projects through Q4 of 2025 and into Q1 of 2026.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "Drilling is progressing smoothly across our three partner projects with both Swift and Selena close to finishing up the first deep core tails of their respective programs. NGM has also recently completed a single framework drill hole at Black Ridge, which is on-trend of NGM's Leeville Mine and Fallon Deposit1 to the south. We expect drilling to continue at Swift and Selena through the end of 2025 with steady news flow and assay results throughout the end of the year."

Selena Project (US $20,000,000 South32 Earn-in)

The drill program at Selena has been in progress since June with the first core tail commencing in late July. The US $3,450,000 budget will drill up to three deep core holes (4,500 meters total) targeting the highly conductive Magnetotellurics ("MT") anomaly that was identified at the Chinchilla Sulfide CRD target in early 2025 (Figure 2). For a detailed summary of the drill program see the June 23, 2025 press release HERE.

South32 has incurred a total of US $573,758 in qualifying work expenditures at the Project through June 30, 2025, and must spend a minimum of US $10,000,000 in qualifying work expenditures by August 21, 2029, to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project (see August 22, 2024 press release HERE).

Swift Project (US $30,000,000 NGM Earn-in)

The first of up to five holes is in progress and testing along strike of previous high-grade gold intercepts (up to 1.1m grading 10.4 g/t Au in SW24-006) at the projected intersection of cross cutting fault zones (i.e., fluid conduits) where they intersect a modeled fold hinge (i.e., fluid trap), on the hanging wall side of the Mill Creek thrust (Figure 3). For a detailed summary of the drill program see the July 30, 2025 press release HERE.

NGM has incurred a total of US $10,869,000 in qualifying work expenditures at the Project through June 30, 2025, and must spend a minimum of US $20,000,000 in qualifying work expenditures by December 31, 2026, to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project (see September 22, 2021 press release HERE).

Black Ridge Project (US $10,000,000 NGM Earn-in)

One deep core hole was completed by NGM in August with the primary goal of testing the same lower-plate host rock section that hosts multiple past and currently producing gold deposits on the north Carlin Trend1 (Figure 4). Samples are being prepared for assay with results anticipated in Q4, 2025.

NGM has incurred a total of US $586,904 in qualifying work expenditures at the Project through June 30, 2025, and NGM must spend a minimum of US $4,500,000 in qualifying work expenditures by July 14, 2028, to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project (see July 17, 2023 press release HERE).

Figure 1: Ridgeline's 200-kilometer² exploration portfolio in Nevada with partner projects in white

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/265615_5ed2ffcfa47e5a35_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Simplified Long Section A-A' showing planned core hole #2 (1,600m) testing the highly conductive MT anomaly on both sides of the interpreted thrust faults, interpreted as key fluid conduits to the system

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/265615_5ed2ffcfa47e5a35_004full.jpg





Figure 3: Zoomed in plan view map of the Swift property showing proposed location of 2025 drillholes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/265615_5ed2ffcfa47e5a35_005full.jpg

Figure 4: Plan view map of the Black Ridge property showing the location of 2025 drillhole RLX-25001

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/265615_5ed2ffcfa47e5a35_006full.jpg

Note 1: The QP has been unable to verify the Fallon and Ren resources and mineralization on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization potential on the Black Ridge property.

QAQC Procedures

Selena samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Swift and Black Ridge samples are submitted to ALS Minerals, Elko Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of Nevada Gold Mines. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using Au-AA23 (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ME-MS61 (48 element Suite; 0.25 g 4-acid digestion/ICP- MS) methods. ALS also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Nevada Gold Mines QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed internally by Nevada Gold Mines technical personnel.

Technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by, Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project totaling up to US $60 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

