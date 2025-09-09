

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's trade deficit incrased in July from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 908.6 in July from EUR 628.4 million in the corresponding month last year. In June, the shortfall was EUR 374.8 million.



Exports declined 3.6 percent year-over-year in July, while imports advanced by 4.6 percent. The decrease in exports was influenced by the weaker outflows of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation, cereals, and articles of iron or steel.



On a monthly basis, exports fell 1.7 percent in July, while imports surged by 14.4 percent.



Separate official data showed that producer prices dropped 1.8 percent annually in August versus a 2.8 percent decline in July. Prices have been falling since January. Prices in the energy sector alone declined by 4.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News