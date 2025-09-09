Nordic Paper Holding AB: De-listing of the shares of Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ): last day of trading 23 September 2025

In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision, following application from the board of directors of Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ) ("Nordic Paper"), the shares of Nordic Paper will be de-listed from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading is 23 September 2025.

