Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: A2QFQP | ISIN: SE0014808838
09.09.25 | 10:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2025 10:30 Uhr
Nordic Paper Holding AB: De-listing of the shares of Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ): last day of trading 23 September 2025

In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision, following application from the board of directors of Nordic Paper Holding AB (publ) ("Nordic Paper"), the shares of Nordic Paper will be de-listed from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading is 23 September 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Essén, Director of Sustainability and Communication

Phone: +46 730 573801

E-mail: henrik.essen@nordic-paper.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.30 CEST on 9 September, 2025.

Nordic Paper is a leading specialty paper producer with its base in Scandinavia. We have been manufacturing top-quality kraft papers and natural greaseproof papers since the 19th century. Our products are based on renewable raw material from local forests. From our five paper mills, four in Scandinavia and one in Canada, we supply customers in more than 80 countries. Nordic Paper had in 2024 net sales of SEK 4,668m and about 700 employees. www.nordic-paper.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
