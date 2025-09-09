Anzeige
WKN: A2PGSF | ISIN: US2505651081 | Ticker-Symbol: D9W
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 14:44
3,600 Euro
+1,12 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3803,58015:01
3,3803,58014:58
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 12:45 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sequential comparable sales improvement from first quarter of 2025 underscores strength and efficacy of strategies

Delivered positive diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.22 and positive adjusted diluted EPS of $0.34 with growth over the same period last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025.

"Our second quarter results were highlighted by a 280-basis point sequential improvement in comparable sales from the first quarter, underscoring the impact of our targeted operational initiatives," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "These initiatives supported a strong start to the back-to-school season within the U.S. Retail segment as well as gradual improvements in traffic and a notable uptick in conversion. We anticipate our ongoing efforts to strengthen our brand, drive awareness through investments in marketing, and optimize our omni-channel model will continue to support our transformation."

Howe continued, "While consumer sentiment has ticked up slightly, given the ongoing macroeconomic volatility with recent extended tariff increases and caution in discretionary spending, there is still a notable amount of uncertainty. That said, we remain committed to disciplined execution in those areas within our control as we navigate the near-term environment while continuing to build a stronger, more sustainable business for the future."

Second Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2024)

  • Net sales decreased 4.2% to $739.8 million.
  • Total comparable sales decreased by 5.0%.
  • Gross profit decreased to $322.9 million versus $339.5 million last year, and gross margin was 43.7% compared to 44.0% last year.
  • Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $10.8 million, or diluted EPS of $0.22.
  • Adjusted net income was $16.7 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.34.

Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared to $38.8 million at the end of the same period last year, with $104.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $516.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 compared to $465.7 million at the end of the same period last year.
  • The Company ended the second quarter with inventories of $610.9 million compared to $642.8 million at the end of the same period last year.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores

493


9,686


499


9,879

Canada Retail segment:








The Shoe Co. stores

121


618


123


631

Rubino stores

28


147


28


149

DSW stores

26


511


26


511


175


1,276


177


1,291

Total number of stores

668


10,962


676


11,170

2025 Financial Outlook

Due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming primarily from global trade policies, the Company has elected not to reinstate full year 2025 guidance.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial-in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 3316589 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

https://app.webinar.net/dp6G0Qa0NM2

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the Company's investor website until September 23, 2025. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 4429044

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the website to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 660 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than twelve million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic and financial conditions, including economic volatility and potential downturn or recession, supply chain disruptions, new or increased tariffs and other barriers to trade, fluctuating interest rates, unemployment rates and inflationary pressures, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as our ability to plan for and respond to the impact of these conditions; our ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing consumer preferences, seasonality, customer expectations, and fashion trends; the impact on our consumer traffic and demand, our business operations, and the operations of our suppliers, as we experience unseasonable weather, climate change evolves, and the frequency and severity of weather events increases; our ability to execute on our business strategies, including growing our Brand Portfolio segment, enhancing in-store and digital shopping experiences, and meeting consumer demands; our ability to successfully and efficiently integrate acquisitions in a manner that does not impede growth; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, vendors, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers or otherwise; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems, or those of our vendors; risks related to the implementation of new or updated IT systems; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our reliance on our reward programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to successfully integrate new hires or changes in leadership and retain our existing management team, and to continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to restrictions imposed by our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended, and our senior secured term loan credit agreement, as amended, that could limit our ability to fund our operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, shopping platforms, and customer service; risks related to our international operations and our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 or our other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)


Net Sales


Three months ended





(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












U.S. Retail

$ 610,926


80.5 %


$ 641,694


79.0 %


$ (30,768)


(4.8) %

Canada Retail

75,077


9.9 %


74,797


9.2 %


280


0.4 %

Brand Portfolio

73,157


9.6 %


95,993


11.8 %


(22,836)


(23.8) %

Total segment net sales

759,160


100.0 %


812,484


100.0 %


(53,324)


(6.6) %

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(19,398)




(40,584)




21,186


(52.2) %

Consolidated net sales

$ 739,762




$ 771,900




$ (32,138)


(4.2) %


Six months ended



(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












U.S. Retail

$ 1,184,166


79.9 %


$ 1,263,061


79.3 %


$ (78,895)


(6.2) %

Canada Retail

128,982


8.7 %


130,309


8.2 %


(1,327)


(1.0) %

Brand Portfolio

169,055


11.4 %


200,123


12.5 %


(31,068)


(15.5) %

Total segment net sales

1,482,203


100.0 %


1,593,493


100.0 %


(111,290)


(7.0) %

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(55,532)




(74,997)




19,465


(26.0) %

Consolidated net sales

$ 1,426,671




$ 1,518,496




$ (91,825)


(6.0) %

Comparable Sales


Three months ended


Six months ended


August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024

Change in comparable sales:








U.S. Retail segment

(4.9) %


(1.1) %


(6.1) %


(1.7) %

Canada Retail segment

(0.6) %


(3.1) %


(4.4) %


(3.9) %

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel

(29.2) %


(7.0) %


(28.1) %


(4.8) %

Total

(5.0) %


(1.4) %


(6.4) %


(1.9) %

Gross Profit


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$ 264,522


43.3 %


$ 282,916


44.1 %


$ (18,394)


(6.5) %


(80)

Canada Retail

34,950


46.6 %


35,087


46.9 %


(137)


(0.4) %


(30)

Brand Portfolio

18,508


25.3 %


26,635


27.7 %


(8,127)


(30.5) %


(240)

Total segment gross profit

317,980


41.9 %


344,638


42.4 %


(26,658)


(7.7) %


(50)

Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

4,953




(5,089)




10,042





Consolidated gross profit

$ 322,933


43.7 %


$ 339,549


44.0 %


$ (16,616)


(4.9) %


(30)


Six months ended



(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$ 507,318


42.8 %


$ 557,324


44.1 %


$ (50,006)


(9.0) %


(130)

Canada Retail

60,354


46.8 %


61,461


47.2 %


(1,107)


(1.8) %


(40)

Brand Portfolio

45,179


26.7 %


60,112


30.0 %


(14,933)


(24.8) %


(330)

Total segment gross profit

612,851


41.3 %


678,897


42.6 %


(66,046)


(9.7) %


(130)

Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

5,208




(9,337)




14,545





Consolidated gross profit

$ 618,059


43.3 %


$ 669,560


44.1 %


$ (51,501)


(7.7) %


(80)

Intersegment Eliminations


Three months ended

(in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:




Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$ (19,398)


$ (40,584)

Cost of sales:




Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

13,785


28,174

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

10,566


7,321


$ 4,953


$ (5,089)


Six months ended

(in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:




Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$ (55,532)


$ (74,997)

Cost of sales:




Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

39,599


52,267

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

21,141


13,393


$ 5,208


$ (9,337)

Operating Profit


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment operating profit (loss):














U.S. Retail

$ 60,211


9.9 %


$ 77,573


12.1 %


$ (17,362)


(22.4) %


(220)

Canada Retail

8,498


11.3 %


9,052


12.1 %


(554)


(6.1) %


(80)

Brand Portfolio

(3,606)


(4.9) %


(2,053)


(2.1) %


(1,553)


75.6 %


(280)

Total segment operating profit

65,103


8.6 %


84,572


10.4 %


(19,469)


(23.0) %


(180)

Corporate/eliminations

(38,520)




(55,983)




17,463


(31.2) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 26,583


3.6 %


$ 28,589


3.7 %


$ (2,006)


(7.0) %


(10)


Six months ended







(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment operating profit (loss)














U.S. Retail

$ 99,819


8.4 %


$ 141,774


11.2 %


$ (41,955)


(29.6) %


(280)

Canada Retail

8,863


6.9 %


12,220


9.4 %


(3,357)


(27.5) %


(250)

Brand Portfolio

(1,015)


(0.6) %


(97)


- %


(918)


946.4 %


(60)

Total segment operating profit

107,667


7.3 %


153,897


9.7 %


(46,230)


(30.0) %


(240)

Corporate/eliminations

(88,346)




(115,926)




27,580


(23.8) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 19,321


1.4 %


$ 37,971


2.5 %


$ (18,650)


(49.1) %


(110)

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024

Net sales

$ 739,762


$ 771,900


$ 1,426,671


$ 1,518,496

Cost of sales

(416,829)


(432,351)


(808,612)


(848,936)

Gross profit

322,933


339,549


618,059


669,560

Operating expenses

(297,462)


(313,531)


(599,324)


(637,024)

Income from equity investments

2,578


2,571


5,005


5,435

Impairment charges

(1,466)


-


(4,419)


-

Operating profit

26,583


28,589


19,321


37,971

Interest expense, net

(11,667)


(11,035)


(23,535)


(22,596)

Non-operating expenses, net

(78)


(109)


(70)


(252)

Income (loss) before income taxes

14,838


17,445


(4,284)


15,123

Income tax provision

(3,557)


(3,363)


(1,571)


(156)

Net income (loss)

11,281


14,082


(5,855)


14,967

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(454)


(258)


(742)


(360)

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 10,827


$ 13,824


$ (6,597)


$ 14,607

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 0.22


$ 0.24


$ (0.14)


$ 0.25

Weighted average diluted shares

49,734


58,576


48,678


58,978

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



August 2, 2025


February 1, 2025


August 3, 2024

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,937


$ 44,752


$ 38,834

Receivables, net

55,675


50,371


49,671

Inventories

610,876


599,751


642,783

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,437


39,950


66,760

Total current assets

751,925


734,824


798,048

Property and equipment, net

227,141


208,199


216,313

Operating lease assets

716,685


701,621


723,818

Goodwill

130,716


130,386


130,611

Intangible assets, net

81,881


84,639


86,334

Deferred tax assets

45,067


43,324


39,997

Equity investments

59,446


56,761


61,020

Other assets

48,870


49,470


50,993

Total assets

$ 2,061,731


$ 2,009,224


$ 2,107,134

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING
INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$ 239,200


$ 271,524


$ 294,739

Accrued expenses

170,333


152,153


161,155

Current maturities of long-term debt

6,750


6,750


6,750

Current operating lease liabilities

157,212


159,924


156,394

Total current liabilities

573,495


590,351


619,038

Long-term debt

509,593


484,285


458,974

Non-current operating lease liabilities

646,431


635,076


653,416

Other non-current liabilities

48,201


17,737


16,642

Total liabilities

1,777,720


1,727,449


1,748,070

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

3,214


3,284


3,519

Total shareholders' equity

280,797


278,491


355,545

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity

$ 2,061,731


$ 2,009,224


$ 2,107,134

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024

Operating expenses

$ (297,462)


$ (313,531)


$ (599,324)


$ (637,024)

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring and integration costs

2,212


2,349


6,087


7,178

Acquisition-related costs

-


1,586


-


2,072

Total non-GAAP adjustments

2,212


3,935


6,087


9,250

Adjusted operating expenses

$ (295,250)


$ (309,596)


$ (593,237)


$ (627,774)

Operating profit

$ 26,583


$ 28,589


$ 19,321


$ 37,971

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring and integration costs

2,212


2,349


6,087


7,178

Acquisition-related costs

-


1,586


-


2,072

Impairment charges

1,466


-


4,419


-

Total non-GAAP adjustments

3,678


3,935


10,506


9,250

Adjusted operating profit

$ 30,261


$ 32,524


$ 29,827


$ 47,221

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 10,827


$ 13,824


$ (6,597)


$ 14,607

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring and integration costs

2,212


2,349


6,087


7,178

Acquisition-related costs

-


1,586


-


2,072

Impairment charges

1,466


-


4,419


-

Foreign currency transaction losses

78


109


70


252

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

3,756


4,044


10,576


9,502

Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments

1,921


(1,149)


257


(2,547)

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets

(242)


94


(770)


(42)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax

5,435


2,989


10,063


6,913

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

454


258


742


360

Adjusted net income

$ 16,716


$ 17,071


$ 4,208


$ 21,880

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.22


$ 0.24


$ (0.14)


$ 0.25

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.34


$ 0.29


$ 0.09


$ 0.37

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses; (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
