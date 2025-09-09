Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sequential comparable sales improvement from first quarter of 2025 underscores strength and efficacy of strategies

Delivered positive diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.22 and positive adjusted diluted EPS of $0.34 with growth over the same period last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025.

"Our second quarter results were highlighted by a 280-basis point sequential improvement in comparable sales from the first quarter, underscoring the impact of our targeted operational initiatives," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "These initiatives supported a strong start to the back-to-school season within the U.S. Retail segment as well as gradual improvements in traffic and a notable uptick in conversion. We anticipate our ongoing efforts to strengthen our brand, drive awareness through investments in marketing, and optimize our omni-channel model will continue to support our transformation."

Howe continued, "While consumer sentiment has ticked up slightly, given the ongoing macroeconomic volatility with recent extended tariff increases and caution in discretionary spending, there is still a notable amount of uncertainty. That said, we remain committed to disciplined execution in those areas within our control as we navigate the near-term environment while continuing to build a stronger, more sustainable business for the future."

Second Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2024)

Net sales decreased 4.2% to $739.8 million.

Total comparable sales decreased by 5.0%.

Gross profit decreased to $322.9 million versus $339.5 million last year, and gross margin was 43.7% compared to 44.0% last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $10.8 million, or diluted EPS of $0.22.

Adjusted net income was $16.7 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.34.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared to $38.8 million at the end of the same period last year, with $104.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $516.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 compared to $465.7 million at the end of the same period last year.

The Company ended the second quarter with inventories of $610.9 million compared to $642.8 million at the end of the same period last year.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 493

9,686

499

9,879 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Co. stores 121

618

123

631 Rubino stores 28

147

28

149 DSW stores 26

511

26

511

175

1,276

177

1,291 Total number of stores 668

10,962

676

11,170

2025 Financial Outlook

Due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming primarily from global trade policies, the Company has elected not to reinstate full year 2025 guidance.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 610,926

80.5 %

$ 641,694

79.0 %

$ (30,768)

(4.8) % Canada Retail 75,077

9.9 %

74,797

9.2 %

280

0.4 % Brand Portfolio 73,157

9.6 %

95,993

11.8 %

(22,836)

(23.8) % Total segment net sales 759,160

100.0 %

812,484

100.0 %

(53,324)

(6.6) % Elimination of intersegment net sales (19,398)





(40,584)





21,186

(52.2) % Consolidated net sales $ 739,762





$ 771,900





$ (32,138)

(4.2) %



Six months ended



(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 1,184,166

79.9 %

$ 1,263,061

79.3 %

$ (78,895)

(6.2) % Canada Retail 128,982

8.7 %

130,309

8.2 %

(1,327)

(1.0) % Brand Portfolio 169,055

11.4 %

200,123

12.5 %

(31,068)

(15.5) % Total segment net sales 1,482,203

100.0 %

1,593,493

100.0 %

(111,290)

(7.0) % Elimination of intersegment net sales (55,532)





(74,997)





19,465

(26.0) % Consolidated net sales $ 1,426,671





$ 1,518,496





$ (91,825)

(6.0) %

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Six months ended

August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment (4.9) %

(1.1) %

(6.1) %

(1.7) % Canada Retail segment (0.6) %

(3.1) %

(4.4) %

(3.9) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel (29.2) %

(7.0) %

(28.1) %

(4.8) % Total (5.0) %

(1.4) %

(6.4) %

(1.9) %

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 264,522

43.3 %

$ 282,916

44.1 %

$ (18,394)

(6.5) %

(80) Canada Retail 34,950

46.6 %

35,087

46.9 %

(137)

(0.4) %

(30) Brand Portfolio 18,508

25.3 %

26,635

27.7 %

(8,127)

(30.5) %

(240) Total segment gross profit 317,980

41.9 %

344,638

42.4 %

(26,658)

(7.7) %

(50) Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit 4,953





(5,089)





10,042







Consolidated gross profit $ 322,933

43.7 %

$ 339,549

44.0 %

$ (16,616)

(4.9) %

(30)



Six months ended



(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 507,318

42.8 %

$ 557,324

44.1 %

$ (50,006)

(9.0) %

(130) Canada Retail 60,354

46.8 %

61,461

47.2 %

(1,107)

(1.8) %

(40) Brand Portfolio 45,179

26.7 %

60,112

30.0 %

(14,933)

(24.8) %

(330) Total segment gross profit 612,851

41.3 %

678,897

42.6 %

(66,046)

(9.7) %

(130) Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit 5,208





(9,337)





14,545







Consolidated gross profit $ 618,059

43.3 %

$ 669,560

44.1 %

$ (51,501)

(7.7) %

(80)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (19,398)

$ (40,584) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 13,785

28,174 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 10,566

7,321

$ 4,953

$ (5,089)



Six months ended (in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (55,532)

$ (74,997) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 39,599

52,267 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 21,141

13,393

$ 5,208

$ (9,337)

Operating Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit (loss):

























U.S. Retail $ 60,211

9.9 %

$ 77,573

12.1 %

$ (17,362)

(22.4) %

(220) Canada Retail 8,498

11.3 %

9,052

12.1 %

(554)

(6.1) %

(80) Brand Portfolio (3,606)

(4.9) %

(2,053)

(2.1) %

(1,553)

75.6 %

(280) Total segment operating profit 65,103

8.6 %

84,572

10.4 %

(19,469)

(23.0) %

(180) Corporate/eliminations (38,520)





(55,983)





17,463

(31.2) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 26,583

3.6 %

$ 28,589

3.7 %

$ (2,006)

(7.0) %

(10)



Six months ended











(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit (loss)

























U.S. Retail $ 99,819

8.4 %

$ 141,774

11.2 %

$ (41,955)

(29.6) %

(280) Canada Retail 8,863

6.9 %

12,220

9.4 %

(3,357)

(27.5) %

(250) Brand Portfolio (1,015)

(0.6) %

(97)

- %

(918)

946.4 %

(60) Total segment operating profit 107,667

7.3 %

153,897

9.7 %

(46,230)

(30.0) %

(240) Corporate/eliminations (88,346)





(115,926)





27,580

(23.8) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 19,321

1.4 %

$ 37,971

2.5 %

$ (18,650)

(49.1) %

(110)

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024 Net sales $ 739,762

$ 771,900

$ 1,426,671

$ 1,518,496 Cost of sales (416,829)

(432,351)

(808,612)

(848,936) Gross profit 322,933

339,549

618,059

669,560 Operating expenses (297,462)

(313,531)

(599,324)

(637,024) Income from equity investments 2,578

2,571

5,005

5,435 Impairment charges (1,466)

-

(4,419)

- Operating profit 26,583

28,589

19,321

37,971 Interest expense, net (11,667)

(11,035)

(23,535)

(22,596) Non-operating expenses, net (78)

(109)

(70)

(252) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,838

17,445

(4,284)

15,123 Income tax provision (3,557)

(3,363)

(1,571)

(156) Net income (loss) 11,281

14,082

(5,855)

14,967 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (454)

(258)

(742)

(360) Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 10,827

$ 13,824

$ (6,597)

$ 14,607 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 0.22

$ 0.24

$ (0.14)

$ 0.25 Weighted average diluted shares 49,734

58,576

48,678

58,978

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



August 2, 2025

February 1, 2025

August 3, 2024 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,937

$ 44,752

$ 38,834 Receivables, net 55,675

50,371

49,671 Inventories 610,876

599,751

642,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,437

39,950

66,760 Total current assets 751,925

734,824

798,048 Property and equipment, net 227,141

208,199

216,313 Operating lease assets 716,685

701,621

723,818 Goodwill 130,716

130,386

130,611 Intangible assets, net 81,881

84,639

86,334 Deferred tax assets 45,067

43,324

39,997 Equity investments 59,446

56,761

61,020 Other assets 48,870

49,470

50,993 Total assets $ 2,061,731

$ 2,009,224

$ 2,107,134 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 239,200

$ 271,524

$ 294,739 Accrued expenses 170,333

152,153

161,155 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750

6,750 Current operating lease liabilities 157,212

159,924

156,394 Total current liabilities 573,495

590,351

619,038 Long-term debt 509,593

484,285

458,974 Non-current operating lease liabilities 646,431

635,076

653,416 Other non-current liabilities 48,201

17,737

16,642 Total liabilities 1,777,720

1,727,449

1,748,070 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,214

3,284

3,519 Total shareholders' equity 280,797

278,491

355,545 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 2,061,731

$ 2,009,224

$ 2,107,134

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024 Operating expenses $ (297,462)

$ (313,531)

$ (599,324)

$ (637,024) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 2,212

2,349

6,087

7,178 Acquisition-related costs -

1,586

-

2,072 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,212

3,935

6,087

9,250 Adjusted operating expenses $ (295,250)

$ (309,596)

$ (593,237)

$ (627,774) Operating profit $ 26,583

$ 28,589

$ 19,321

$ 37,971 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 2,212

2,349

6,087

7,178 Acquisition-related costs -

1,586

-

2,072 Impairment charges 1,466

-

4,419

- Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,678

3,935

10,506

9,250 Adjusted operating profit $ 30,261

$ 32,524

$ 29,827

$ 47,221 Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 10,827

$ 13,824

$ (6,597)

$ 14,607 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 2,212

2,349

6,087

7,178 Acquisition-related costs -

1,586

-

2,072 Impairment charges 1,466

-

4,419

- Foreign currency transaction losses 78

109

70

252 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 3,756

4,044

10,576

9,502 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments 1,921

(1,149)

257

(2,547) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (242)

94

(770)

(42) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 5,435

2,989

10,063

6,913 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 454

258

742

360 Adjusted net income $ 16,716

$ 17,071

$ 4,208

$ 21,880 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22

$ 0.24

$ (0.14)

$ 0.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34

$ 0.29

$ 0.09

$ 0.37

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses; (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.