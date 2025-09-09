Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 14:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trinity Capital Inc. Provides TQA with $15 Million in Growth Capital to Scale Intelligent Automation and AI Offerings

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $15 million in growth capital to TQA, a leader in agentic automation, data, and AI consulting, partnering with organizations to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, TQA is a consulting firm specializing in agentic AI, intelligent automation, and data, and provides advisory, implementation, and managed services to clients across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company serves clients in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, aviation, financial services, and consumer goods.

"In today's fast-paced environment, TQA is addressing a clear and growing need in the enterprise technology landscape," said Phil Gager, Senior Managing Director of Tech Lending at Trinity Capital. "Their expertise in agentic automation, combined with their strong track record of execution across industries, positions them well for continued global growth. We're excited to support the TQA team as they expand their capabilities and reach."

"The demand for agentic automation is accelerating across every industry," said Ryan Northington, CEO of TQA. "With Trinity Capital's support, we are poised to lead this next wave of enterprise transformation, scale globally, and empower organizations to achieve extraordinary outcomes through agentic AI driven solutions."

This new capital will help TQA continue to scale operations and develop new industry-disrupting technologies.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to help organizations unlock the true potential of agentic AI to transform the way they work," said Tom Abbott, Co-Founder of TQA. "This partnership with Trinity Capital gives us the resources to accelerate innovation, expand our capabilities, and deliver agentic AI solutions that drive measurable impact for our clients."

fitcapital, LLC ("fitcapital"), a boutique investment bank specializing in growth capital raises for leading technology and innovation companies, acted as TQA's exclusive debt advisor in this transaction. www.fitcapital.com

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.7 billion across over 420 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About TQA

TQA (formerly Tquila Automation) is building the future of business today. Its mission is to help organizations harness agentic AII to revolutionize industries, achieve extraordinary results, and unlock human potential.

TQA collaborates with best-in-class technology providers to deliver unparalleled solutions, services, and experiences that exceed customer expectations. It partners with clients in North America and Europe across industries such as healthcare, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, airlines, retail and consumer packaged goods.

Founded in 2020 in the UK, TQA has expanded internationally and is now headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations across the US, UK, Romania, and the Philippines.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
