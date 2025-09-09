Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt Provides Sleeping Giant Project Development Update

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to provide an update on the ramp-up activities at the Sleeping Giant Project in Eeyou Istchee, Québec.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt, commented: "We are progressing very well with the project by now having the mill circuit with a full inventory. We are now increasing the gold inventory in the mill circuit. The next phase in the development of the project will be to start delivering gold bars to the market in a high gold priced environment. In the coming months, the plan is to ramp up operating the mill 40 hours per week at a rate of 30 tonnes per hour. Once we reach that level, we will increase production to 80 hours per week at the same rate of 30 tonnes per hour. Last week, we also reached an important milestone by commissioning our sleep camp. We will be able to attract more talents on our team to reach the goal of eventually produce 30,000 ounces annually."

August Activities

Commission the crushing and grinding circuit of the mill;

Fill all the required tanks in the leach circuit of the mill;

Complete the 50 rooms camp and kitchen installation;

Start to use the tailing facility to store the pulps from the mill;

Hire miners to operate the mine 7 days per week on two shifts.





September Outlooks

Increase the underground development toward a first milestone of 5,000 tonnes of ore per month in the coming months. Afterward, the next goal will be to reach a steady state of 10,000 tonnes per month, as indicated in the 2023 PEA.

Start to pour gold dore.

Request the construction permit to expand the sleeping capacity from 50 to 100 rooms in the camp.

Increase from two to three the diamond drills underground.





The Corporation will be attending the Mining Forum Americas 2025, from September 14 to 17, 2025, at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, USA, to present its achievement to the mining investment world.

Modification to the Exercise Price of Stock Options Granted on August 28, 2025

Abcourt informs that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has amended the exercise price of the 21,600,000 common share purchase options to its directors and officers, employees and consultants, announced by press release dated August 28, 2025. The amended exercise price per common share was fixed at $0.08 instead of $0.07.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

Email: phamelin@abcourt.com



Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.

T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456

Email: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com



