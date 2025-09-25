Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt intersects 9.5 g/t Gold over 7.0 metres in channel, including 112.7 g/t over 0.5 metre, more than 650 metres west of the Cartwright Area of the Flordin Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce its most recent results from the Flordin Cartwright project where two new strippings were completed. These have extended the current mineralized zone to more than 650 metres while identifying new mineralized zones parallel to previously identified zones that had never been exposed or drilled at depth.

The Campaign

Stripping 25-01 presents mineralization parallel to the historic Adam, Horse and Little Joe zones, further north, while being located close to the main access road. This new mineralized zone, which had never been drilled or sampled, identified a gold grade of 1.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Channel No. 1 while remaining open in both directions. The mineralization remains traceable from channel to channel and therefore demonstrates lateral continuity. The new mineralized zone is more silicified than known historical showings; also hematization, which is characteristic of the mineralized zones of the Cartwright area, is absent.

Stripping 25-02 located more than 650 metres west of the Cartwright area contains the Horse and Adam zones. This demonstrates the lateral continuity over at least 700 m of mineralization at the Cartwright area in an area that had not been explored prior to 2025. In addition, Strip 25-02 is located 600 metres SE of hole FL-23-265 which returned 3.9 g/t gold over 19 metres including 14.8 g/t gold over 4 metres (press release dated January 30, 2024). We are now able, thanks to its stripping, to demonstrate the thickening and thinning (socking) phenomena of the mineralized zones over more than 650 metres laterally.

The Methodology Used

The new phase of work made it possible to carry out six channels of approximately 10-15 metres in length on stripping 25-01 as well as 2 on stripping 25-02.

The samples collected are all 0.5 metres long and are connected to each other. Each of the samples averages 6 to 8 cm deep and the channel intersects perpendicularly with the mineralized zones. These zones are oriented approximately east-west and have a sub-vertical dip. The mineralization is associated with significant shear and is composed of pyrite-silica-hematite-rich bands associated with light-coloured alteration (sodium metasomatism). Surface alteration (weathering) of the gossan type (dissolution of pyrites, yellow surface).

The samples are then sent to the MSALABS analytical laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec where they were all analyzed using the Photon AssayTM method.

The Results

Table 1. Main results obtained by channel sampling

Channel No. Stripping No. Intercept Channel 25-01 25-01 1.4 g/t gold over 4.0 metres Channel 25-02 25-01 0.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres Channel 25-04 25-01 0.8 g/t gold over 1.5 metres Channel 25-01 25-02 0.3 g/t sur 7.0 metres Channel 25-02 25-02 9.5 g/t d'or over 7.0 metres

incl. 112.7 g/t d'or sur 0.5 metres

Figure 1: Map showing the Flordin Property and nearby towns.





Figure 2: Flordin Property and nearby properties.





Figure 3: Surface plane of the working area





Figure 4: Stripping 25-01 and 25-02, channel's location

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "The new channels completed confirm the continuity of the known mineralized zones over more than 650 metres. The areas remain open laterally to the east and to the west. Once again, with a minimal budget, we were able to significantly increase the footprint of the gold mineralization at surface. These new results will allow us to focus on our next phase of drilling."

Future Developments

Abcourt is also pleased to announce that it will be present at the MUNICH MINING CONFERENCE on October 3 and 4, 2025 at the Olympic Hall Munich. During this conference, she will be able to present her excellent results as well as her new discoveries to the world of international investment.

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Analytical Procedure

The 0.5-metre-long channel rock samples were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec using the Photon AssayTM method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS' internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: (819) 768-2857

Email: phamelin@abcourt.com

Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276 ext.: 456

Email: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86f481c2-aa31-4b1c-8b28-b8ce76fa129e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68f3f93e-6b66-4ddb-9311-3ede75be2ef9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cbb2a03-28b0-47db-95f8-d5f57e642d97

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6bcdd75-fcbb-4019-ad92-e1dfac017c13