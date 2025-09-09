

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the results of a week-long global operation aimed at dismantling the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world's most violent and powerful drug cartels, responsible for flooding the United States with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.



From August 25 through August 29, DEA agents across 23 domestic field divisions and seven foreign regions carried out coordinated enforcement actions, leading to the arrest of 617 persons.



During this period, DEA agents seized 480 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 714,707 counterfeit pills, 2,209 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7,469 kilograms of cocaine, and 16.55 kilograms of heroin.



They also seized $11,111,483 worth of currency, $1,697,313 worth of assets, and 420 firearms.



Locally, the DEA Washington Division reported that the operations conducted in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia resulted in 25 arrests and the seizure of 41 firearms, more than $350,000 in money and assets, and 378 kilograms of illicit drugs including counterfeit pills, cocaine, fentanyl powder, marijuana, MDA/MDMA, Meth, and PCP.



In February, the Trump Administration designated the Sinaloa Cartel, along with seven other associated groups, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The Sinaloa Cartel remains one of the most significant threats to public safety, public health and U.S. national security.



There are tens of thousands of Sinaloa members, associates, and facilitators operating worldwide, in at least 40 countries who are responsible for the production, manufacturing, distribution, and operations related to trafficking dangerous and deadly synthetic drugs, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.



