Anavex Life Sciences Corp.: Anavex Life Sciences Announces Oral Blarcamesine Cognitive Resilience Results Approximating Normal Aging in New Precision Medicine Clinical Data from Phase IIb/III Alzheimer's Disease Trial

New clinical Precision Medicine population 48-week data demonstrates unprecedented cognitive stabilization in early Alzheimer's disease

Cognitive outcomes observed in the oral blarcamesine 30 mg Precision Medicine cohort move toward normal aging profiles across validated clinical scales, supporting its relevance in early-stage Alzheimer's care

84.7% reduction in decline at 48 weeks of blarcamesine treatment vs placebo on the primary cognitive endpoint ADAS-Cog13

Blarcamesine could represent a novel treatment option for up to ~70% of early Alzheimer's patients benefiting from further improved outcomes using directed Precision Medicine to alleviate significant medical and economic burden

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today the latest findings for blarcamesine, an oral small molecule for the potential treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (AD).

On all standard scales for measuring Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline, after 48 weeks, the defined Precision Medicine population ABCLEAR31 consisting of early AD patients with confirmed and progressed pathology taking 30 mg once-daily oral blarcamesine demonstrated barely detectable decline. This was comparable to minimally perceptible decline in prodromal (pre-dementia) aging adults.

For ADAS-Cog13 (the standardized neuropsychological test used in Alzheimer's disease research to measure cognitive function and track disease progression), blarcamesine showed a 48-week change from baseline of 0.853 compared to ~1 point typical annual decline in prodromal (pre-dementia) aging adults.

For CDR-SB (Clinical Dementia Rating, standard test that evaluates the severity of cognitive impairment and functional decline in individuals with AD), blarcamesine demonstrated a change from baseline of 0.465, aligning with the 0-0.5 point annual range seen in prodromal aging.

These data are similar to referenced barely detectable prodromal AD decline, in spite of the more advanced stage of AD impairment at baseline of the blarcamesine population.2,3

Baseline ADAS-Cog13, mean [SD] CDR-SB, mean [SD] Blarcamesine ABCLEAR3 population* 28.4 [9.10] 4.02 [1.853] Prodromal population3 23.22 [6.79] 2.11 [0.97] Change from Baseline ADAS-Cog13 CDR-SB Blarcamesine ABCLEAR3 population*, 48 weeks 0.853 0.465 Prodromal population, 52 weeks3 1.26 0.56 * ABCLEAR3 = Alzheimer's Blarcamesine Cognition Efficacy and Resilience Genes, 30 mg Group

Oral blarcamesine treatment over 48 weeks in a Precision Medicine population, including up to ~70% of the global population, indicate the ability to shift the cognitive decline of a MCI or mild AD patient population to that of a prodromal AD population.

In comparison, the respective placebo group in the ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 Phase IIb/III ABCLEAR34 population, ADAS-Cog13 LS mean declined by 5.592 points resulting in an ADAS-Cog13 LS mean difference of -4.739 [95% CI -7.370, -2.108]; P=0.0004. This represents a 84.7% reduction in decline at 48 weeks of blarcamesine treatment vs placebo on the cognitive endpoint ADAS-Cog13.

"Given the strong interest in living a longer life without Alzheimer's dementia, novel therapeutic directions are required. Blarcamesine's mechanism of autophagy restoration via SIGMAR1 activation addresses a non-amyloid, upstream target, representing such a highly transformative clinical innovation," said Marwan Noel Sabbagh, MD, Professor of Neurology, and Chairman of the Anavex Scientific Advisory Board. "We are thrilled that today's findings show the superior effect of blarcamesine Precision Medicine population shifting the previous cognitive decline of Alzheimer's disease to barely detectable decline resembling prodromal older cognitive decline."

"Today's data exemplify how precision medicine is transforming Alzheimer's care - oral blarcamesine enables a shift from fit-for-all approaches to individualized, tailored therapy. We are finally moving toward measurable individualized benefit with a high confidence of the meaningful clinical effectiveness of blarcamesine at 30 mg dose level and a favorable safety profile," commented Professor of Neurology and Doctor in Neurosciences at the Memory Resources Research Center, the European Neurodegenerative Excellence Center of Montpellier University, Audrey Gabelle, MD, PhD and Member of the Anavex Scientific Advisory Board. "Ensuring equitable access to effective Alzheimer's treatments is not just a scientific goal, but a societal responsibility. Blarcamesine combines scientific precision with a bold commitment to equity by offering easy-to-implement, safe, scalable and equitable access of care for people living with Alzheimer's."

The mechanistic confirmation that blarcamesine restores impaired autophagy through SIGMAR1 activation by acting upstream of amyloid and tau pathologies at the molecular level was previously established both in vitro and in vivo. Specifically, studies demonstrated enhanced autophagic flux in human cells and in C. elegans as well as increased proteostasis capacity, ultimately ameliorating paralysis caused by protein aggregation in C. elegans.5,6

A clinical Precision Medicine approach confirmed that the prespecified SIGMAR1 non-mutated population, termed ABCLEAR17, which represents up to ~70% of the global population, achieved deeper clinical responses to blarcamesine than the respective ITT population, hence also confirming clinical activation of SIGMAR1 through blarcamesine. Additional non-mutated populations with potentially enhanced responses could also be identified through Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS) analyses. Data confirmed that within a heterogeneous Alzheimer's disease population by targeting a prevalent genetic profile through Precision Medicine approach, the efficacy of blarcamesine may be further improved.

"Our company's goal is to provide potential high-quality options for patients with Alzheimer's disease. Today's new clinical efficacy data update from our Phase IIb/III trial is critical, as it adds contemporary context to Precision Medicine data showing strong protection from Alzheimer's disease with an oral once daily potential solution with the aim to alleviate significant medical and economic burden," commented Juan Carlos Lopez-Talavera, MD, PhD, Head of Research and Development of Anavex. "We're excited by the meaningful improvements seen with blarcamesine, confirmed by results of patients identified and confirmed through Precision Medicine."

"We believe these data reinforce the opportunity to potentially transform the treatment paradigm for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease. In this Precision Medicine population blarcamesine's once-daily oral administration may support broader implementation across diverse care settings, offering a patient-friendly and scalable option for early-stage Alzheimer's disease," said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. "Blarcamesine's combination of efficacy and safety may streamline treatment pathways in the complex Alzheimer's ecosystem, paving the way for broader adoption and equitable access among patients."

Anavex will continue to evaluate the Phase IIb/III early Alzheimer's disease and ATTENTION-AD trial data, which will be published and presented at international AD conferences.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

