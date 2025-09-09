

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, or UCR, has released the 'Gang Activity, 2021-2024' special report.



It collects data reported by U.S. law enforcement authorities on victims, offenders, and offenses of incidents associated with gang violence. The crimes included were reported to the FBI's UCR Program by participating law enforcement agencies via the National Incident-Based Reporting System.



More than 69,000 incidents involving gang activity have been reported between 2021 and 2024. Murders, aggravated assaults, rapes, and robberies accounted for more than half of these incidents. The data shows most offenders were between the ages of 13 and 16, and most victims and offenders knew each other.



Nationwide, from 2023 to 2024, the volume of violent crime offenses showed a downward trend, the report says. Violent crime decreased by 4.5 percent. Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter decreased by 14.9 percent. Rape cases decreased by 5.2 percent. Robbery decreased by 8.9 percent, while aggravated assault decreased by 3 percent.



A total of 419,423 arrests for violent crime offenses were made in 2024.



The full report may be found in the Special Reports section on the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the investigative agency said in a press release.



