1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Closes Repurchase and Cancellation of Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCID:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced (see news release dated September 2, 2025) Debenture Repurchase Agreement (the "Agreements") with two arm's length parties (together the "Vendors"), for the repurchase and cancellation of a portion of Company's outstanding unsecured convertible debentures.

Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company repurchased $475,000 in principal value of debentures for a total cash consideration of $47,500 CAD. Following the closing, the debentures were transferred, cancelled and removed from the Company's outstanding liabilities.

The Agreement was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the trust indenture dated December 31, 2023, applicable securities laws, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brands, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Level X. Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, Investor Relations

604-728-4407

alexia@1933industries.com

Brian Farrell, Chairman and CEO

brian@1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/1933-industries-closes-repurchase-and-cancellation-of-convertible-deb-1070569