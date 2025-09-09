Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce the appointment of James Sykes to its technical advisory team. Mr. Sykes brings over 20 years of uranium and rare earth exploration and discovery experience in Saskatchewan, Canada, with a track record that includes NexGen Energy's "Arrow", Hathor Exploration's "Roughrider", Denison Mines' "Gryphon", and Baselode Energy's "ACKIO" uranium deposit discoveries.

Mr. Sykes is currently the CEO of Metal Energy Corp. and serves as a Director for American Eagle Gold Corp., Baselode Energy Corp., Kintavar Exploration Inc., and UraEx Resources Inc.

Marc Branson, President and CEO of Dark Star, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome James to the team. His deep expertise and proven track record in uranium exploration will be invaluable as we continue to build shareholder value through strategic project development."

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Sykes will be granted 500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company each exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of two years.

Private Placement

Additionally, Dark Star is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.075 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities on the Company's critical mineral projects and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex. Dark Star has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, which consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Dark Star is also party to a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Critical One Energy Inc.'s interest in the Cobra North and Khan West uranium projects located in Namibia's renowned Erongo uranium province.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Marc Branson"

Marc, Branson, President, CEO and a director

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering, and any statements regarding the increase of shareholder value. Although the Company believes that and the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the Company may not complete the Offering on terms favorable to the Company or at all; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265628

SOURCE: Dark Star Minerals Inc.